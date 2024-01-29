|
29.01.2024 09:30:45
EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG completes 10% capital increase from authorized capital
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SPORTTOTAL AG completes 10% capital increase from authorized capital
Cologne, 29 January 2024. SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5) (the “Company”) has completed its cash capital increase from Authorized Capital. This capital increase had been approved on 23 January 2024 and was realised excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. As part of the private placement, all 3,094,579 new ordinary bearer shares in the Company, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital and with full dividend entitlement from 1 January 2023 (“New Shares”), were acquired by an investor at a price of EUR 1.00 per New Share. Accordingly, the Company’s share capital is increased by EUR 3,094,579.00, from currently EUR 30,945,797.00 to EUR 34,040,376.00, by issuing 3,094,579 new shares (“Capital Increase”).
The gross issue proceeds thereby amount to EUR 3,094,579.00. The Company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the Capital Increase especially to expand its streaming business for live sports events based on artificial intelligence (AI).
The Capital Increase has still to be entered in the commercial register.
Contact
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Tel: +49 (0) 221 7 88 77 0
Email: investorrelations@sporttotal.com
End of Inside Information
29-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1824545
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1824545 29-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu SPORTTOTAL AG
|
09:30
|EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG completes 10% capital increase from authorized capital (EQS Group)
|
09:30
|EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG schließt 10%-Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital ab (EQS Group)
|
23.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG resolves 10% capital increase from authorized capital (EQS Group)
|
23.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG beschließt eine 10%-Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital (EQS Group)
|
12.01.24
|EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. nimmt an zukunftsweisendem Innovations-Programm der Major League Soccer teil (EQS Group)
|
12.01.24
|EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. TO PARTICIPATE IN PIONEERING MLS INNOVATION LAB FROM MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (EQS Group)
|
19.12.23
|EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL startet mit sehr erfolgreichem ersten Jahr in den USA (EQS Group)
|
19.12.23
|EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL Celebrates “Massively Successful” First Year in the U.S. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SPORTTOTAL AG
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger zurückhaltend: SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX mit kleinem Minus -- Asiatische Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt gibt es im Montagshandel nicht viel Bewegung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es leicht abwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost finden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneins.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}