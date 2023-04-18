Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Softing Aktie [Valor: 1080222 / ISIN: DE0005178008]
18.04.2023 16:56:03

EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG: Results in the first quarter of 2023 clearly exceeds expectations

Softing
6.74 CHF 9.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Softing AG: Results in the first quarter of 2023 clearly exceeds expectations

18-Apr-2023 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first quarter of FY 2023, the Softing Group achieved sales and an operating result that far exceeded its own plans and expectations.

After a very good start into the new year, unexpectedly strong sales and margins in several of the Group's companies, particularly in March, contributed to the fact that the EBIT of EUR 1.5 million budgeted for the full fiscal year was already significantly exceeded in the first quarter. The improvement on the comparable quarter of the previous year amounted to several million euros.

This development was mainly driven by product deliveries from the large order backlog, which were manufactured thanks to unexpectedly rapid deliveries of previously unavailable electronic components. These products were delivered to customers before the end of March.

Nevertheless, the Executive Board continues to see the current fiscal year as burdened by significant economic and political risks. The extent to which the guidance for the full year 2023 will have to be increased is currently being examined.

The complete Quarterly Report 1/2023 can be downloaded as a pdf file from the Investor Relations page of the Softing homepage (www.softing.com) as of May 3, 2023. 



Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO


End of Inside Information

18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 456 56-333
Fax: +49 (0)89 456 56-399
E-mail: InvestorRelations@softing.com
Internet: www.softing.com
ISIN: DE0005178008
WKN: 517800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610757

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1610757  18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610757&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten