EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’226 1.0%  SPI 16’287 0.8%  Dow 44’026 1.2%  DAX 21’290 1.2%  Euro 0.9447 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’213 0.9%  Gold 2’757 0.5%  Bitcoin 94’917 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.1%  Öl 79.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ausblick: Procter & Gamble verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Wells Fargo erwartet: So entwickeln sich Gold, Öl und der Energiesektor 2025
Ausblick: Johnson & Johnson vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
easyJet-Aktie verliert: easyJet vermeldet gutes Wintergeschäft
Banque Syz erwartet: EU-Inflation könnte 2025 bei Null liegen - Euro schwächelt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie [Valor: 1060617 / ISIN: DE0007203705]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.01.2025 12:29:42

EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner
32.85 CHF -44.91%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected

22-Jan-2025 / 12:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR


SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected

Heidelberg, Germany, January 22, 2025 – Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) has achieved revenues of approximately €254 million in 2024, thus exceeding the forecast of €240 million to €250 million that had been raised twice in the past 12 months. Compared to the previous year’s figure of €203.4 million, revenue increased by approximately 25%.

As a result of both, the positive revenue development and operational process improvements, EBIT stands at approximately €28 million, significantly exceeding the forecast range of €21 million to €25 million. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 150% compared to the previous year’s figure of €11.1 million.

As forecasted, order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio (order entry / revenue) greater than one amounting to around €310 million. This corresponds to a growth of more than 16% compared to the previous year's figure of €266.1 million.

The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2024 annual report will be published on March 27, 2025.

 

Contact for Investor Relations

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
Email:  investor.relations@snpgroup.com

 



End of Inside Information

22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2072739

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2072739  22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072739&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
11.07.23 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:26 SMI-Rally hält an
09:13 Marktüberblick: adidas nach Zahlen im Fokus
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips bleiben auf Rekordkurs
21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’722.80 19.24 U4B7SU
Short 12’963.88 13.96 2MSSMU
Short 13’467.02 8.82 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’220.55 22.01.2025 12:32:29
Long 11’700.00 20.00
Long 11’436.52 13.72 BY2SIU
Long 10’937.79 8.79 SSQMRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien in Grün: Kukies kritisiert UniCredit bei Commerzbank-Plänen
DocMorris-Aktie verliert dennoch: DocMorris vermeldet Umsatzsteigerung für 2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ascom-Aktie bricht ein: Ascom vermeldet für 2024 geringeren Umsatz und deutlich weniger Gewinn
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien schwächer: Fehlende Rendite gefährdet Commerzbank-Übernahme laut UniCredit-CEO
Komax-Aktie dennoch zweistellig höher: Komax verzeichnet Umsatzrückgang
Softbank-Aktie und Oracle-Aktie beflügelt: OpenAI möchte mit Partnern Milliarden in KI-Rechenzentren stecken
Schaeffler-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Schaeffler schlechter als erwartet
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Tests zur Erkennung sexuell übertragbarer Krankheiten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten