Top News
Aktien von SpaceX, OpenAI & Anthropic: Dieser Milliarden-Fonds öffnet das Tor zu den Tech-Giganten
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Donnerstagvormittag
Kursziel im Blick: Das sagen Experten nach dem NVIDIA-Bericht über die Aktie
NVIDIA-Aktie gewinnt: Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
SMT Scharf Aktie 120841403 / DE000A3DRAE2

26.02.2026 10:32:43

EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Publication of the forecast for the 2026 Financial Year and the Strategy 2026 to strengthen global business in underground mining and tunneling

SMT Scharf
6.90 EUR -0.72%
EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Strategic corporate decision
SMT Scharf AG: Publication of the forecast for the 2026 Financial Year and the Strategy 2026 to strengthen global business in underground mining and tunneling

26-Feb-2026 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG: Publication of the forecast for the 2026 Financial Year and the Strategy 2026 to strengthen global business in underground mining and tunneling

Hamm, 26 February 2026 – The Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN): A3DRAE, ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) expects the 2025 financial performance to be in line with the guidance communicated  last August, which forecast consolidated revenue of between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million and operating earnings (EBIT) of between EUR 0.5 million and EUR 2.5 million. For the 2026 financial year, the Managing Board approved today its revenue and earnings planning and expects the consolidated revenue to be between EUR 95 million and EUR 115 million, with EBIT expected to range between EUR 1 million and EUR 2 million.

Furthermore, the Managing Board and Supervisory Board of SMT Scharf AG today approved the Strategy 2026 with the realignment of the global business activities in underground mining and tunneling. The strategic focus is on optimizing the global supply chain efficiency and integrating the Group's locations, as well as diversifying the product portfolio as part of the overall strategy in the field of electromobility and intelligent transport solutions for global increasing low-emission demand. SMT Scharf will develop and manufacture Light Electric Vehicles (LEV) and battery-powered transport solutions for use in underground coal and non-coal mining, and tunnel construction sites. The development and manufacturing of products is expected to mainly take place in China and will be supported by the subsidiaries of the SMT Scharf Group worldwide, in order to leverage the best industry knowledge and advantage of Chinese lithium battery.

After the cease of operations of the Canadian subsidiary RDH Mining Equipment Ltd., based in Alban, Ontario, the new Strategy 2026 contains further strategic measures, including workforce adjustments, which will be implemented to realign SMT Scharf AG and SMT Scharf GmbH, both based in Hamm, Germany, and Scharf Mining Machinery (Xuzhou) Ltd., based in Xuzhou, China. Negotiations will be held with the affected employees and relevant works councils at the respective locations to ensure that the workforce reductions are implemented in the most socially responsible manner possible. The aim is to ensure the Company's viability and competitiveness in the mid and long term. In this context, the revenue and earnings forecast for 2026 takes into account expected one-off effects on earnings resulting from the strategic realignment.

In the future, the operational business of SMT Scharf GmbH  in Hamm, Germany will focus on the tunnel logistics segment and related after-sales business worldwide. In addition, SMT Scharf AG will enhance Group headquarters functions in terms of Shareholder Engagement, R&D, Supply Chain, Quality and Group Synergies, thus ensuring sustainable, group-wide integration and serving customer needs even better at low-emission and high-efficiency transportation solutions.
Contact

Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: burbach@cometis.de

 

-End of ad hoc announcement-



End of Inside Information

26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
WKN: A3DRAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2282136

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2282136  26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

