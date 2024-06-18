Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMA Solar Aktie [Valor: 4337414 / ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9]
18.06.2024 22:30:23

EQS-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG is adjusting sales and earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2024

SMA Solar
42.06 CHF -8.77%
EQS-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SMA Solar Technology AG is adjusting sales and earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2024

18-Jun-2024 / 22:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG is adjusting sales and earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2024

Niestetal, June 18, 2024 - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) is adjusting its guidance for the fiscal year 2024. The Managing Board now expects sales of between 1,550 million euros and 1,700 million euros (previously: 1,950 million euros and 2,220 million euros) and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between 80 million euros and 130 million euros (previously: 220 million euros and 290 million euros). In accordance with applicable international accounting standards, any changes in depreciation are assessed and taken into account, if necessary, when preparing the half-year financial statements.

The reason for adjusting the guidance is a persistently volatile market as well as delayed increase of incoming orders resulting from continued high inventories at distributors and installers. This results in a sales and earnings development in the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments below expectations. Furthermore, there is new uncertainty in the market due to the recent outcome of the European elections and the upcoming elections in the USA on November 5th. The Large Scale & Project Solutions segment continues to develop in line with expectations. For this segment the Managing Board still expects a strong increase in sales and EBITDA for the year as a whole compared to the previous year.

The half-year report 2024 will be published as scheduled on August 8, 2024.

 

Contact:

Viona Brandt

Investor Relations

viona.brandt@sma.de

Tel.: +49 175 93 93 320

 



 


End of Inside Information

18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
E-mail: info@sma.de
Internet: http://www.sma.de
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9
WKN: A0DJ6J
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1928107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1928107  18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

