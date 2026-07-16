Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’267 -0.3%  SPI 20’069 -0.2%  Dow 52’419 -0.5%  DAX 24’915 -0.3%  Euro 0.9253 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’284 0.3%  Gold 3’978 -2.0%  Bitcoin 51’896 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8090 0.5%  Öl 84.2 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156SpaceX156888148
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Deshalb gewinnt der Dollar zum Franken und Euro
Tesla-Aktie: Darum zählen Auslieferungen für Anleger kaum noch
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Analysten bleiben auch nach Übernahmeangebot für PayPal in Wartestellung
Nach starkem Lauf bei Chipwerten: Samsung-Aktie und SK hynix brechen deutlich ein
Suche...

SMA Solar Aktie 4337414 / DE000A0DJ6J9

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.07.2026 20:59:04

EQS-Adhoc: SMA publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026 and raises full-year 2026 guidance

SMA Solar
53.30 CHF -6.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
SMA publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026 and raises full-year 2026 guidance

16-Jul-2026 / 20:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026 and raises full-year 2026 guidance
 

Niestetal, Germany, July 16, 2026 – SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) today announces preliminary, unaudited results for the second quarter of 2026. Based on preliminary calculations, revenue amounted to €345.7 million (Q2 2025: €357.1 million).

EBITDA increased to €64.7 million, significantly exceeding both the analyst consensus as of July 16, 2026 (Q2 2026: €44 million) and the prior-year figure (Q2 2025: €-15.5 million).

EBIT also increased to €51.5 million, significantly exceeding both the analyst consensus as of July 16, 2026 (Q2 2026: €32 million) and the prior-year quarter (Q2 2025: €-30.4 million).

The increase in EBITDA and EBIT in the second quarter was primarily attributable to the following effects: Refunds of IEEPA tariffs, which had been deemed unlawful, were received almost in full already in the second quarter of 2026, earlier than expected. As these refunds primarily affected the Large Scale & Project Solutions division, divisional revenue is expected to amount to €262.1 million (Q2 2025: €293.8 million), while EBIT is expected to reach €44.6 million (Q2 2025: €63.2 million).

In addition, inventory write-downs were reversed after buyers were identified on the secondary market through a targeted sales initiative for inventory that, contrary to the Company's original expectations, had previously been considered unsaleable. This resulted in a positive earnings effect of €21.7 million in the Home & Business Solutions division in the second quarter. As a result, the division generated EBIT of €0.5 million (Q2 2025: €-83.2 million). Supported by stronger demand, revenue also increased significantly year-on-year to €83.3 million (Q2 2025: €67.9 million).

Excluding these one-time effects, Group revenue for the second quarter of 2026 is expected to amount to €368.0 million (Q2 2025: €357.1 million), EBITDA to €40.9 million (Q2 2025: €31.8 million) and EBIT to €27.7 million (Q2 2025: €18.0 million).

SMA is raising its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the 2026 financial year. The revised outlook reflects an overall improvement in market conditions, continued positive operating performance in the second half of the year and more favourable foreign exchange developments than originally anticipated. The Managing Board now expects Group revenue to range between €1,625 million and €1,725 million (previously: upper third of the range between €1,475 million and €1,675 million) and Group EBITDA to range between €180 million and €230 million (previously: upper third of the range between €50 million and €180 million).

The Half-Year Report 2026 will be published as scheduled on August 13, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. The conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 1:30 p.m. CEST.


Contact:

Viona Brandt
Investor Relations
viona.brandt@sma.de
Tel.: +49 151 277 65 825

 



 


End of Inside Information

16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
E-mail: investor.relations@sma.de
Internet: http://www.sma.de
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9
WKN: A0DJ6J
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21
EQS News ID: 2367214

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2367214  16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu SMA Solar AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten