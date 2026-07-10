EQS-Adhoc: Sirma Group JSC: Transactions in Own Shares under the Share Buyback Program

EQS-Ad-hoc: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Sirma Group JSC: Transactions in Own Shares under the Share Buyback Program



10-Jul-2026 / 12:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – “MAR”) in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Share Buyback Regulation – “SBR”).

Transactions in own shares

Further to the announcement of 17 June 2026 regarding the execution of a share buyback program, the Board of Directors of “Sirma Group” JSC (formerly “Sirma Group Holding” JSC; BSE, FSE: SIRM; in the following “SIRM”) hereby discloses the transactions carried out under the buyback program during the reporting period from 2 July 2026 to 9 July 2026, in aggregated and detailed form.

During the reporting period, a total of 8,714 ordinary registered shares of SIRM (ISIN BG1100032140) were acquired for an aggregate consideration of EUR 6,918.84 (excluding fees and commissions), at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 0.7940 per share. All transactions were executed by the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (trading venue: XBUL).

All transactions were carried out in compliance with the price and volume conditions of Articles 3 and 4 SBR. No transaction was executed at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid, nor outside the price range of EUR 0.43 to EUR 2.05 per share set out in the program announcement.

1. Aggregated information per trading day

Settlement day Aggregated

volume (shares) Volume-weighted

avg. price (EUR) Highest

price (EUR) Lowest

price (EUR) Aggregate value

(EUR) 3 Jul 2026 2,986 0.7960 0.796 0.796 2,376.86 7 Jul 2026 2,846 0.8020 0.802 0.802 2,282.49 8 Jul 2026 2,882 0.7840 0.784 0.784 2,259.49 Total 8,714 0.7940 0.802 0.784 6,918.84

Trading venue for all transactions: Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (MIC: XBUL). No transactions were executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the reporting period.

2. Detailed information on individual transactions

Date Type Volume

(shares) Price

(EUR) Value

(EUR) 03.07.2026 Purchase 2,986 0.796 2,376.86 07.07.2026 Purchase 2,846 0.802 2,282.49 08.07.2026 Purchase 1,050 0.784 823.20 08.07.2026 Purchase 1,700 0.784 1,332.80 08.07.2026 Purchase 132 0.784 103.49 Total 8,714 6,918.84

All transactions are purchases of own shares (ISIN BG1100032140) executed on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (XBUL) through the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD. Prices are stated exclusive of fees and commissions.

3. Status of the buyback program

Maximum number of shares authorized under the program: 100,000. Shares acquired to date (cumulative): 36,126, representing 36.13% of the program volume and approximately 0.061% of the company’s share capital. Remaining shares that may still be acquired under the program: 63,874. The program runs until 31 July 2026 at the latest and may be suspended, interrupted or resumed at any time in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

The buyback is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting held on 08 April 2025. Information on the transactions is also published on the company’s website at https://investors.sirma.com/en.

Contact

Stanislav Tanushev

Investor Relations Director

Sirma Group JSC

+359 2 976 83 10 · stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com

End of Announcement