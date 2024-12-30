Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Singulus Technologies Aktie [Valor: 32778041 / ISIN: DE000A1681X5]
30.12.2024 21:01:41

EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reorganizes Financing Structure

Singulus Technologies
1.19 CHF -7.88%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Financing/Agreement
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reorganizes Financing Structure

30-Dec-2024 / 21:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reorganizes Financing Structure
Kahl am Main, December 30, 2024 – SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES was able to reorganize the financing structure with its largest shareholder, Triumph Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd., Beijing, China (“Triumph”), a subsidiary of CNBM Group, Beijing, China. Triumph had provided SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES with financing of € 20.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and Triumph have now agreed to offset € 10.3 million of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' existing trade receivables against the outstanding liabilities from this financing. The two parties reclassified the remaining
€ 9.7 million liabilities under this financing as advance payments on existing contracts for the manufacture and delivery of equipment. This means that the obligation to repay the financing in the amount of € 20.0 million no longer applies.

TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

 



End of Inside Information

30-Dec-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2059295

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2059295  30-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2059295&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

