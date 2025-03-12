|
12.03.2025 20:40:51
EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG reports preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024
The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG generated sales in the amount of € 75.9 million in the business year 2024 (previous year: € 73.2 million) under continued challenging global framework conditions. The EBIT improved to EUR -0.7 million (previous year: EUR -10.1 million). EBITDA amounted to € 1.9 million (previous year: € -7.3 million). The gross margin increased significantly to 33.6% (previous year: 22.3%).
Incoming orders developed positively in the reporting year, totaling 77.2 million (previous year: € 43.1 million). The order backlog as at December 31, 2024, was € 77.4 million (previous year: € 76.1 million). Overall, the company was able to significantly reduce its economic break-even point in the 2024 financial year and further reduce its net debt. The audited annual financial statements will be published by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES on March 28, 2025, and will then be available on the Company's website at https://www.singulus.com/financial-reports/.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2099744
