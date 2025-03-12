EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG reports preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG reports preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024



12-March-2025 / 20:40 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG generated sales in the amount of € 75.9 million in the business year 2024 (previous year: € 73.2 million) under continued challenging global framework conditions. The EBIT improved to EUR -0.7 million (previous year: EUR -10.1 million). EBITDA amounted to € 1.9 million (previous year: € -7.3 million). The gross margin increased significantly to 33.6% (previous year: 22.3%).

Incoming orders developed positively in the reporting year, totaling 77.2 million (previous year: € 43.1 million). The order backlog as at December 31, 2024, was € 77.4 million (previous year: € 76.1 million). Overall, the company was able to significantly reduce its economic break-even point in the 2024 financial year and further reduce its net debt. The audited annual financial statements will be published by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES on March 28, 2025, and will then be available on the Company's website at https://www.singulus.com/financial-reports/.

TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224