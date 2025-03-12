Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.03.2025 20:40:51

EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG reports preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024

Singulus Technologies
1.19 CHF -7.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG reports preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024

12-March-2025 / 20:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024

The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG generated sales in the amount of € 75.9 million in the business year 2024 (previous year: € 73.2 million) under continued challenging global framework conditions. The EBIT improved to EUR -0.7 million (previous year: EUR -10.1 million). EBITDA amounted to € 1.9 million (previous year: € -7.3 million). The gross margin increased significantly to 33.6% (previous year: 22.3%).

Incoming orders developed positively in the reporting year, totaling 77.2 million (previous year: € 43.1 million). The order backlog as at December 31, 2024, was € 77.4 million (previous year: € 76.1 million). Overall, the company was able to significantly reduce its economic break-even point in the 2024 financial year and further reduce its net debt. The audited annual financial statements will be published by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES on March 28, 2025, and will then be available on the Company's website at https://www.singulus.com/financial-reports/.

TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5

Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

 



End of Inside Information

12-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2099744

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2099744  12-March-2025 CET/CEST

