03.02.2025 19:17:54

EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024

Siltronic
41.08 CHF -4.43%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Siltronic AG: Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024

03-Feb-2025 / 19:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

 

 

Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the
financial year 2024

 

Munich, Germany, February 3, 2025 – The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today decided to suspend the dividend policy for the 2024 financial year. It plans to propose a reduced dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024 to the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2025. Based on 30 million issued shares, this proposal will result in a total payout of EUR 6 million.

 

The reduction in the dividend is a consequence of the ongoing weak demand and primarily serves to support organic growth.

 

The preliminary figures for the financial year 2024 will be published tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, and the complete and audited annual report for 2024 will be released on March 6, 2025.

 

Additional information:

ISIN:  DE000WAF3001   

WKN: WAF300  

Deutsche Börse: WAF

Trading:  Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard),

 Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

 

Contact:

Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com

 

Important Information

 

This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

 

This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 of Siltronic AG.



End of Inside Information

03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2080205

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2080205  03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080205&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

