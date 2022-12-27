SMI 10'839 0.3%  SPI 13'858 0.3%  Dow 33'223 0.1%  DAX 13'995 0.4%  Euro 0.9894 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'833 0.4%  Gold 1'814 0.9%  Bitcoin 15'472 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9292 -0.4%  Öl 84.5 0.6% 
EQS-Adhoc: Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026

Accentro Real Estate
2.08 CHF -1.09%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026

27-Dec-2022 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026

Berlin, 27 December 2022 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and the sole bondholder of the 2021/2026 bond (volume: EUR 100 million) today concluded the amendment agreement for the adjustment of the bond terms and refinancing of the 2021/2026 bond on the terms already disclosed in their essentials on 16 December 2022.

 

Notifying Person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 27 December 2022

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1522311

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1522311  27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

