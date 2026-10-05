Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’704 0.3%  SPI 19’457 0.3%  Dow 51’257 0.2%  DAX 25’254 0.1%  Euro 0.9320 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’242 0.1%  Gold 4’139 -0.1%  Bitcoin 71’186 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8307 0.2%  Öl 100.1 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Ethereum vor dem Wandel: Vitalik Buterin skizziert seine Zukunftsvision
EEII-Aktie: Beteiligungsgesellschaft setzt Reverse Takeover mit Jubin Frères überraschend aus
Warum sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar etwas erholt
United Internet tauscht Darlehensforderungen gegen 1&1-Aktien - Kurse im Plus
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Abend um die Kurse der Commodities
Suche...

Shelly Aktie 34751365 / BG1100003166

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.10.2026 21:05:33

EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE: Board of Directors with positive opinion on the registered voluntary public tender offer by Schneider Electric SE

Shelly
65.30 EUR 0.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Shelly Group SE: Board of Directors with positive opinion on the registered voluntary public tender offer by Schneider Electric SE

05-Oct-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Shelly Group SE: Board of Directors with positive opinion on the registered voluntary public tender offer by Schneider Electric SE

Sofia / Munich, October 5, 2026 – The Board of Directors of Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / the “Company”) has taken the opinion to support the voluntary public tender offer (the “Offer”) by SE 2026 A SAS (the “Bidder”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE, at the proposed offer price of EUR 70.00 per share.

The Offer has been registered with the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (the “FSC”) on September 28, 2026, and will be published upon approval by FSC.

According to the Board of Directors, the Offer fully reflects the terms agreed under the Investment Agreement announced on September 24, 2026, on which the Company agreed to support a potential Offer. These include the offered price and the Bidder’s stated intentions in particular its strategic plan for the Company following a successful completion of the Offer, in respect of the management, geographical footprint, employment levels and the preservation of its core trademarks for a specific period of time as well as in respect of the delisting of the Company.

The Board of Directors’ opinion is supported by an independent fairness opinion on the offer price prepared by Freitag & Co. GmbH which confirms the fairness of the proposed price of EUR 70.00 per share from a financial point of view. A summary of the Fairness Opinion will be available at https://corporate.shelly.com/uploads/pages/Shelly_Opinion_Letter-efc356.pdf.

The Offer is currently still subject to approval by the Financial Supervision Commission (the “FSC”). Upon approval of the Offer by the FSC, the Company will publish the Board of Directors’ opinion together with the tender offer document as approved by the FSC. The acceptance period for the Offer will only commence upon publication of the Offer, as approved by the FSC.

Further information at corporate.shelly.com.

Investor Relations contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Important notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Shelly Group. The Offer will be made exclusively on the basis of the offer document after its clearance by the FSC. Shareholders are advised to read the offer document and the reasoned opinion of Shelly Group’s Board of Directors carefully once available.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.



End of Inside Information

05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2410688

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2410688  05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Shelly

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shelly

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
25.09.26 Shelly Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17:20 Logo WHS Nasdaq auf Rekordhoch – kippt die Fed jetzt die nächste Zinserhöhung?
16:13 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
15:55 Wie die Digitalisierung die Verteidigungsindustrie verändert
15:45 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
09:46 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
09:23 200-Tage-Linie hat erneut gehalten
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
01.10.26 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf COSMO N.V.
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’244.10 19.80 S0BAJU
Short 14’546.98 13.80 SRB97U
Short 15’086.78 8.87 SQBAIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’703.53 05.10.2026 17:30:30
Long 13’114.63 19.24 SJBCVU
Long 12’823.18 13.66 SGHBWU
Long 12’276.07 8.87 SXDBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shelly 65.30 0.46% Shelly

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Plus
Bernstein reduziert Goldpreis-Ziel für 2030 - bliebt langfristig aber weiter optimistisch
Ethereum vor dem Wandel: Vitalik Buterin skizziert seine Zukunftsvision
SpaceX-Aktie höher: Elon Musk benennt KI-Sparte um – Worauf Anleger jetzt achten müssen
Schneider Electric-Aktie bricht ein: Milliardenschwere Software-Übernahme von PTC besiegelt
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in voestalpine von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Novo Nordisk-Aktie tiefer: FDA-Prüfung von Hämophilie-Medikament verzögert sich
Apple-Aktie stabil: Tech-Riese plant Datenwarnung bei KI-Agenten auf Mac-Computern
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.