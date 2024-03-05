|
05.03.2024 15:13:56
EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Dividend
Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023
Vienna, 5 March 2024 – The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for the financial year 2023.
The Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding will take place on 23 April 2024.
Contact:
www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag
About Semperit
The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops and manufactures elastomers products and sells them in over 100 countries worldwide with its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications with highly efficient production and cost leadership; they include hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customised technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,600 people worldwide in its continued operations. The Semperit Group has 16 production sites worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 779.8 million and EBITDA of EUR 100.5 million with its continued operations.
End of Inside Information
05-March-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 79 777-310
|Fax:
|+43 1 79 777-602
|E-mail:
|judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1851879
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1851879 05-March-2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holding
|
15:13
|EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023 (EQS Group)
|
15:13
|EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Semperit-Vorstand schlägt für 2023 Dividende von EUR 0,5 je Aktie vor (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
04.03.24
|Montagshandel in Wien: ATX Prime zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
04.03.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime gibt am Montagnachmittag nach (finanzen.ch)
|
04.03.24
|Börse Wien: ATX Prime gibt am Mittag nach (finanzen.ch)
|
04.03.24
|Zuversicht in Wien: ATX Prime beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
01.03.24
|Börse Wien in Grün: ATX Prime zum Ende des Freitagshandels stärker (finanzen.ch)