Semperit Aktie [Valor: 413561 / ISIN: AT0000785555]
05.03.2024 15:13:56

EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023

Semperit
12.22 EUR -0.81%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Dividend
Semperit AG Holding: Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023

05-March-2024 / 15:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023

Vienna, 5 March 2024 – The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for the financial year 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding will take place on 23 April 2024.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact:

Bettina Schragl
Director Group Communications, IR and     Brands / Spokeswoman
+43 676 8715 8257
bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com		 Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
 
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

 

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

 

About Semperit
 

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops and manufactures elastomers products and sells them in over 100 countries worldwide with its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications with highly efficient production and cost leadership; they include hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customised technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,600 people worldwide in its continued operations. The Semperit Group has 16 production sites worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 779.8 million and EBITDA of EUR 100.5 million with its continued operations.



End of Inside Information

05-March-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 79 777-310
Fax: +43 1 79 777-602
E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1851879

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1851879  05-March-2024 CET/CEST

