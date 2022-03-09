Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Semperit Aktie [Valor: 413561 / ISIN: AT0000785555]
09.03.2022 13:40:39

EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Outlook for 2022 annual result significantly below market expectations due to geopolitical situation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Semperit AG Holding: Outlook for 2022 annual result significantly below market expectations due to geopolitical situation

09-March-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, Austria, 9 March 2022 - Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the related restrictive measures and imponderables, the Semperit Group expects material bottlenecks as well as significant price increases for raw materials, intermediate goods, energy and transport services. In addition, geopolitical and market-related developments will possibly lead to frictions in production at the European sites and subsequently to delivery delays and constraints.

Against this background, the 2022 annual result of the Semperit Group is expected to be significantly below average market expectations (currently at an EBITDA of EUR 100-120 million). The exact financial impact on the Semperit Group's expected annual result cannot be estimated at this point in time.

Contact:

Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com
Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

09-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 79 777-310
Fax: +43 1 79 777-602
E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1298537

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1298537  09-March-2022 CET/CEST

