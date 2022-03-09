|
09.03.2022 13:40:39
EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Outlook for 2022 annual result significantly below market expectations due to geopolitical situation
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Vienna, Austria, 9 March 2022 - Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the related restrictive measures and imponderables, the Semperit Group expects material bottlenecks as well as significant price increases for raw materials, intermediate goods, energy and transport services. In addition, geopolitical and market-related developments will possibly lead to frictions in production at the European sites and subsequently to delivery delays and constraints.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Against this background, the 2022 annual result of the Semperit Group is expected to be significantly below average market expectations (currently at an EBITDA of EUR 100-120 million). The exact financial impact on the Semperit Group's expected annual result cannot be estimated at this point in time.
Contact:
09-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 79 777-310
|Fax:
|+43 1 79 777-602
|E-mail:
|judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1298537
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1298537 09-March-2022 CET/CEST
Werbung