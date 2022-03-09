EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Outlook for 2022 annual result significantly below market expectations due to geopolitical situation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Semperit AG Holding: Outlook for 2022 annual result significantly below market expectations due to geopolitical situation



09-March-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST

Vienna, Austria, 9 March 2022 - Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the related restrictive measures and imponderables, the Semperit Group expects material bottlenecks as well as significant price increases for raw materials, intermediate goods, energy and transport services. In addition, geopolitical and market-related developments will possibly lead to frictions in production at the European sites and subsequently to delivery delays and constraints.

Against this background, the 2022 annual result of the Semperit Group is expected to be significantly below average market expectations (currently at an EBITDA of EUR 100-120 million). The exact financial impact on the Semperit Group's expected annual result cannot be estimated at this point in time.

