Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’397 1.7%  SPI 18’824 1.7%  Dow 49’547 2.0%  DAX 24’699 2.3%  Euro 0.9201 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’054 2.0%  Gold 4’863 1.6%  Bitcoin 60’569 3.0%  Dollar 0.7796 -0.5%  Öl 89.5 -8.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Sika41879292Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
TSMC-Aktie leidet nach starkem Quartal unter Gewinnmitnahmen
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Nachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Wasserstoff-Deal sorgt für Kurssprung bei ITM Power-Aktie - Plug Power und NEL unterschiedlich
ETFs gegen 200-Tage-Linie: Hat ein alter Börsenkompass ausgedient?
Birkenstock-Aktie gewinnt: Eröffnung des ersten eigenen Ladens in der Schweiz
Suche...

Semperit Aktie 413561 / AT0000785555

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.04.2026 17:25:34

EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged

Semperit
14.95 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged

17-Apr-2026 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged

 

Vienna, April 17, 2026 – As part of the preparation of Semperit AG Holding’s interim report for the first quarter of 2026, it is becoming apparent that EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 will be higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. The prior-year quarter was extraordinarily impacted by effects due to a challenging market environment and project delays.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 is currently expected to be around EUR 26 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1 million), which is roughly the same level as in the final quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025: EUR 27.4 million).

The guidance for the full year 2026, according to which operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of around EUR 5 million) is expected to rise to approximately EUR 95 million, remains intact. Current developments and increased uncertainties related to geopolitical events could lead to suppress demand, particularly in the second half of the year. Potential shortages in the availability of raw materials are not reflected in the current guidance.

The results for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on May 13, 2026.

 

 

 

Got any questions?

 

Bettina Schragl
Director Communications and Capital Markets
+43 676 8715 8257
bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com

 

www.semperitgroup.com
www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

 

 

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and tooling) and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.

 



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 676 8715 8257
E-mail: investor@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2310662

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2310662  17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST