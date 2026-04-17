EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged



17-Apr-2026 / 17:25 CET/CEST

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Semperit AG Holding: Operating result in Q1 expected to be higher than the previous year; full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged

Vienna, April 17, 2026 – As part of the preparation of Semperit AG Holding’s interim report for the first quarter of 2026, it is becoming apparent that EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 will be higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. The prior-year quarter was extraordinarily impacted by effects due to a challenging market environment and project delays.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 is currently expected to be around EUR 26 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1 million), which is roughly the same level as in the final quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025: EUR 27.4 million).

The guidance for the full year 2026, according to which operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of around EUR 5 million) is expected to rise to approximately EUR 95 million, remains intact. Current developments and increased uncertainties related to geopolitical events could lead to suppress demand, particularly in the second half of the year. Potential shortages in the availability of raw materials are not reflected in the current guidance.

The results for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on May 13, 2026.

Got any questions?

Bettina Schragl

Director Communications and Capital Markets

+43 676 8715 8257

bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and tooling) and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.