|
06.03.2025 18:59:17
EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for 2024; deviation from dividend policy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Dividend
Semperit: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for 2024; deviation from dividend policy
This dividend would result in a higher payout ratio than foreseen in Semperit Group's dividend policy, which in principle aims to distribute around 50% of earnings after taxes. The Executive Board justified this with the good liquidity situation and the development of the free cash flow (before the sale of companies) in the past financial year.
The annual results for 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025 and the Annual General Meeting will be held on April 23, 2025.
Contact:
www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag
About Semperit
The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,200 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.
End of Inside Information
06-March-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 79 777-310
|Fax:
|+43 1 79 777-602
|E-mail:
|judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2096830
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2096830 06-March-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holding
|
18:59
|EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for 2024; deviation from dividend policy (EQS Group)
|
18:59
|EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Vorstand schlägt für 2024 Dividende von EUR 0,50 je Aktie vor; Abweichung von der Dividendenpolitik (EQS Group)
|
04.03.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
04.03.25
|ATX Prime aktuell: So steht der ATX Prime am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
04.03.25
|Schwache Performance in Wien: ATX Prime verliert am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
27.02.25
|Donnerstagshandel in Wien: ATX Prime zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
27.02.25
|Schwacher Handel: ATX Prime präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
26.02.25
|Gewinne in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht zum Start Gewinne (finanzen.ch)