EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for 2024; deviation from dividend policy

Vienna, 6 March 2025 – The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the financial year 2024. For the 2023 financial year, the dividend also amounted to EUR 0.50 per share.

This dividend would result in a higher payout ratio than foreseen in Semperit Group's dividend policy, which in principle aims to distribute around 50% of earnings after taxes. The Executive Board justified this with the good liquidity situation and the development of the free cash flow (before the sale of companies) in the past financial year.

The annual results for 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025 and the Annual General Meeting will be held on April 23, 2025.

