Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’029 -0.6%  SPI 17’186 -0.7%  Dow 42’540 -1.1%  DAX 23’419 1.5%  Euro 0.9529 -0.8%  EStoxx50 5’520 0.6%  Gold 2’919 0.0%  Bitcoin 78’314 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.8%  Öl 69.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Geberit3017040Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018
Top News
Amazon-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Amazon im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Webinar: Vom Kryptoboom mit Wertpapieren einfach und sicher profitieren
Ausblick: Österreichische Post stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Neuer Schub für NVIDIA-Aktie durch KI-Cloud? So könnte NVIDIA seine Geschäftstätigkeiten erweitern
Gold im Rallymodus: UBS-Analyst sieht weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial für den Goldpreis
Suche...

Semperit Aktie [Valor: 413561 / ISIN: AT0000785555]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
06.03.2025 18:59:17

EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for 2024; deviation from dividend policy

Semperit
14.50 EUR 2.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Dividend
Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for 2024; deviation from dividend policy

06-March-2025 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Semperit: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for 2024; deviation from dividend policy


Vienna, 6 March 2025 – The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the financial year 2024. For the 2023 financial year, the dividend also amounted to EUR 0.50 per share.

This dividend would result in a higher payout ratio than foreseen in Semperit Group's dividend policy, which in principle aims to distribute around 50% of earnings after taxes. The Executive Board justified this with the good liquidity situation and the development of the free cash flow (before the sale of companies) in the past financial year.

The annual results for 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025 and the Annual General Meeting will be held on April 23, 2025.

 

 

Contact:

Bettina Schragl
Director Communications and Capital Markets / Spokeswoman
+43 676 8715 8257
bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com		 Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
 
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

 

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

 

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,200 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.

 

 



End of Inside Information

06-March-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 79 777-310
Fax: +43 1 79 777-602
E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2096830

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2096830  06-March-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096830&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holding

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten