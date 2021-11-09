EQS-Adhoc: Schlatter Group wins major order in the field of reinforcement mesh

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schlatter Group wins major order in the field of reinforcement mesh



09-Nov-2021 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % AMS AG / Facebook Inc. / Tesla Inc. 113136758 59.00 % 17.00 % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 114087337 60.00 % 16.00 % Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Dufry AG / Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG 114087339 65.00 % 12.00 % S c h l i e r e n, 9 November 2021. The Schlatter Group has won a major order worth almost CHF 10 million for a production plant of reinforcement mesh. In recent years, the Schlatter Group has invested significant resources in the further development of its products and plant concepts. This order relates to a new development for flexible high-performance plants for the production of reinforcement mesh with short changeover times, which was successfully established in the market. Further information Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Telephone +41 44 732 71 70 Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Agenda 26.01.2022 Publication of first financial data for the 2021 financial year 29.03.2022 Publication of the detailed annual result for 2021 through a media information and publication of the annual report on the company's Website 03.05.2022 Annual General Meeting Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. ------------------------------

This information can be downloaded as a PDF from the following link:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR



If you no longer wish to receive information from Schlatter Industries AG, please send a message to: pascale.lehmann@lehmanncom.ch

End of ad hoc announcement