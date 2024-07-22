Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’297 1.0%  SPI 16’326 1.1%  Dow 40’396 0.3%  DAX 18’407 1.3%  Euro 0.9690 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’897 1.5%  Gold 2’394 -0.2%  Bitcoin 59’918 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8897 0.2%  Öl 82.4 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405CrowdStrike47976949
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Temenos veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Philip Morris veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Logitech präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
NVIDIA und Co. im Fokus: Dieses Land lässt die USA bei generativer KI klar hinter sich
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot

Schaeffler Aktie [Valor: 29820697 / ISIN: DE000SHA0159]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.07.2024 19:23:55

EQS-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG revises combined guidance for full year 2024

finanzen.net zero Schaeffler-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Schaeffler
5.75 CHF -3.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG revises combined guidance for full year 2024

22-Jul-2024 / 19:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Schaeffler AG revises combined guidance for full year 2024

Herzogenaurach, 22 July 2024 - With the announcement of its consolidated financial statements 2023, Schaeffler AG has issued a combined guidance for the financial year 2024 that includes Schaeffler Group's earnings for the first nine months and assumes full consolidation of Vitesco Technologies Group AG as of 1 October 2024.

As a consequence of today’s adjustment of the earnings forecast of Vitesco Technologies Group AG, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has decided to also revise the combined guidance for the full year 2024 for Schaeffler AG.

With an unchanged combined guidance of considerable sales growth, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG now expects a combined adjusted EBIT margin of 5 to 8% (previously 6 to 9%) and a combined free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of EUR 200 to 300 million (previously EUR 300 to 400 million) for the full year 2024. The decision to adjust the guidance also reflects the continuing weak performance of the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division.

Based on preliminary figures, Schaeffler Group's revenue (excluding the fully consolidated Vitesco Technologies Group AG) amounted to EUR 4,191 million in the second quarter of 2024 (prior year: EUR 4,056 million), which corresponds to an increase in revenue excluding the impact of currency translation of 4.2 % over the prior year (prior year: 9.9 %). In particular, the weaker than expected profitability of the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division led to an EBIT margin before special effects at Group level of 4.9 % in the second quarter (previous year: 7.1 %) which is below market expectations. Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities will amount to EUR 75 million in the second quarter (previous year: EUR 103 million).

The final results for the second quarter of 2024 will be published on 6 August 2024.

Contact:
Heiko Eber,
Head of Investor Relations,

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
phone: +49 9132 82-88125,
email: heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
 		 Dr. Axel Lüdeke,
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
phone: +49 9132 82-8901,
email: axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com


End of Inside Information

22-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1951461

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1951461  22-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951461&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten