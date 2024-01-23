Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'149 -1.1%  SPI 14'533 -1.0%  Dow 37'905 -0.3%  DAX 16'627 -0.3%  Euro 0.9443 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'466 -0.3%  Gold 2'029 0.4%  Bitcoin 34'347 0.2%  Dollar 0.8700 0.0%  Öl 79.8 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Logitech2575132Swatch1225515Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879Apple908440Holcim1221405
Top News
Führungswechsel bei VinFast: So will der VinFast-Gründer das Ruder beim kriselnden Tesla-Konkurrenten VinFast rumreissen
Ausblick: ASML NV gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: SAP SE gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Nach grossem Rebranding - Was wurde aus dem Krypto-Metaverse-Projekt MultiversX?
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt schlussendlich im Plus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
SAP Aktie [Valor: 345952 / ISIN: DE0007164600]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.01.2024 23:14:29

EQS-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Updates its Ambition 2025 and Announces Transformation Program for 2024

finanzen.net zero SAP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SAP
140.59 CHF -0.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Change in Forecast
SAP SE: SAP Updates its Ambition 2025 and Announces Transformation Program for 2024

23-Jan-2024 / 23:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Walldorf, Germany – January 23, 2024.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announces plans to implement a company-wide transformation program including restructuring for 2024. In addition, SAP is updating its ambition for 2025. The update reflects the strong performance in the fourth quarter 2023, the updated non-IFRS definition of profit measures, as well as the anticipated benefits from the new program.

The updated 2025 non-IFRS operating profit ambition of approximately €10.0 billion now reflects share-based compensation expenses of approximately €2 billion. Based on SAP’s analysis, this profit ambition is materially ahead of corresponding analyst consensus estimates. In addition, the updated 2025 free cash flow ambition of approximately €8.0 billion is ahead of the latest analyst consensus. 

 

Ambition 2025

The update of the non-IFRS operating profit ambition includes a reduction by approximately €2 billion due to the inclusion of share-based compensation expenses under the updated non-IFRS definition, as well as an increase of approximately €0.5 billion due to anticipated incremental efficiency gains from the transformation program.

By 2025, SAP now expects:

  • Non-IFRS cloud gross profit of approximately €16.2 billion, now including share-based compensation expenses of approximately €0.1 billion (previously: approximately €16.3 billion, excluding share-based compensation expenses)
  • Non-IFRS operating profit of approximately €10.0 billion, now including share-based compensation expenses of approximately €2 billion (previously: approximately €11.5 billion, excluding share-based compensation expenses)
  • Free cash flow of approximately €8.0 billion (previously: approximately €7.5 billion)

SAP continues to expect:

  • Cloud revenue of more than €21.5 billion
  • Total revenue of more than €37.5 billion
  • A share of more predictable revenue of approximately 86%

The 2025 ambition is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 USD per EUR.

 

2024 Transformation Program: Focus on scalability of operations and key strategic growth areas

In 2024, SAP will further increase its focus on key strategic growth areas, in particular Business AI. It also intends to transform its operational setup to capture organizational synergies, AI-driven efficiencies and to prepare the company for highly scalable future revenue growth.

To this end and to ensure that SAP’s skill-set and resources continue to meet future business needs, SAP plans to execute a company-wide restructuring program in 2024. The majority of the approximately 8,000 affected positions is expected to be covered by voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures. Reflecting re-investments into strategic growth areas, SAP expects to exit 2024 at a headcount similar to current levels.

Restructuring expenses are preliminarily projected at around €2 billion, the vast majority of which is expected to be recognized in the first half of 2024, impacting IFRS operating profit. Excluding restructuring expenses, the program is expected to provide only a minor cost benefit in 2024. Expected cost savings and re-investments are fully reflected in SAP’s 2024 outlook and the updated 2025 non-IFRS operating profit- and free cash flow ambition.

 

Financial Outlook 2024

SAP’s business outlook, which includes the financial outlook 2024 as well as the financial ambition 2025, is based on SAP’s updated non-IFRS definition of profit measures which, beginning in 2024, include share-based compensation expenses and exclude gains and losses from equity securities, net.

Furthermore, the 2024 outlook and 2025 ambition for free cash flow assume all payouts associated with the planned restructuring program will be completed in 2024.

 

For 2024, SAP expects:

  • €17.0 – 17.3 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2023: €13.66 billion), up 24% to 27% at constant currencies.
  • €29.0 – 29.5 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2023: €26.93 billion), up 8% to 10% at constant currencies.
  • €7.6 – 7.9 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2023: €6.51 billion based on updated non-IFRS operating profit definition), up 17% to 21% at constant currencies.
  • Free cash flow of approximately €3.5 billion (2023: €5.08 billion). This includes a preliminary €2 billion estimate for payouts associated with the program, a €0.2 billion impact from a settlement earlier this year of pre-existing regulatory compliance matters accrued in 2023, as well as a €0.2 billion adverse impact due to the discontinuation of the SAP-triggered financing program.
  • A non-IFRS effective tax rate of approximately 32% (2023: 30.3% based on updated non-IFRS tax rate definition).

While SAP’s 2024 financial outlook is at constant currencies, actual currency reported figures are expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the Company progresses through the year.

 

SAP will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results shortly after this release.

 

Contact:

Anthony Coletta, Chief Investor Relations Officer
+49 (6227) 7-60437
investor@sap.com

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Webcast

SAP senior management will discuss these items in more detail during its financial analyst conference call on Wednesday, January 24th at 07:00 AM (CET) / 06:00 AM (GMT) / 1:00 AM (EST) / Tuesday, January 23rd 10:00 PM (PST), which will be webcast on the Company’s website at https://www.sap.com/investor and will be available for replay.

23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6227 - 74 74 74
Fax: +49 (0)6227 - 75 75 75
E-mail: investor@sap.com
Internet: www.sap.com
ISIN: DE0007164600
WKN: 716460
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1821441

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1821441  23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1821441&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SAP SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SAP SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
22.01.24 SAP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.01.24 SAP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.01.24 SAP Add Baader Bank
10.01.24 SAP Buy UBS AG
04.01.24 SAP Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:43 Julius Bär:: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Ferrari NV, Moncler SpA, Pernod Ricard SA
08:51 SMI macht Satz nach oben
07:06 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neue Avancen zum Wochenauftakt
22.01.24 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
22.01.24 Bitcoin Kurs fällt auf 6-Wochen-Tief - Rutsch unter 40.000 Dollar droht
22.01.24 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
18.01.24 Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'617.95 19.42 SMIR9U
Short 11'865.22 13.79 2VSSMU
Short 12'286.22 8.93 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'149.26 23.01.2024 17:30:21
Long 10'678.28 18.31 SSQMRU
Long 10'476.31 13.70 SSOMSU
Long 10'034.07 8.93 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SAP SE 130.08 42.24% SAP SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sandoz-Aktie springt hoch: Sandoz verstärkt sich mit Medikament Cimerli - Konkurrenz zu Novartis-Augenmittel Lucentis
Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Novartis' personalisierte Zelltherapie muss mit Warnhinweis versehen werden
Swatch-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Umsatz und Gewinn von Swatch ziehen 2023 an - Dividende soll steigen
Logitech-Aktie fällt dennoch: Logitech macht deutlich mehr Gewinn und erhöht Ausblick
Blockchain-Pionier Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner ist verstorben
ARK Invest-ETFs: Cathie Wood trennt sich in grossem Stil von Coinbase-Aktien - diese Aktie könnte Coinbase den Rang ablaufen
Tesla-Aktie: US-Elektroautobauer hat heimlich Reichweitenangaben nach unten korrigiert
3M-Aktie sackt ab: 3M im abgelaufenen Jahr mit tiefroten Zahlen
BELIMO-Aktie stürzt ab: BELIMO schliesst Geschäftsjahr 2023 erneut mit Wachstum ab - Analystenerwartungen aber nicht erfüllt
"Bedrohliche Warnung": Wie ein wichtiger Indikator die US-Konjunkturaussichten einschätzt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Wall Street zeigt schlussendlich ein gemischtes Bild -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins - Hang Seng hebt ab

Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex gab leicht nach. Die US-Börsen nahmen eine Auszeit von ihrer Rekordjagd und schlossen uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Ausreisser war Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig nach oben.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit