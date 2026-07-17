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Salzgitter Aktie 348595 / DE0006202005

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17.07.2026 17:16:24

EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: reliminary financials for the first half of 2026 and upward revision of annual guidance

Salzgitter
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: reliminary financials for the first half of 2026 and upward revision of annual guidance

17-Jul-2026 / 17:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group recorded external sales of € 4.6 billion (H1 2025: € 4.7 billion), EBITDA VX of € 459 million (H1 2025: € 117 million) and EBT VX of € 258 million (H1 2025: € -84 million). The result includes the contribution of € 193 million (H1 2025: € 72 million) from the participating investment in Aurubis AG included at equity (IFRS accounting). Especially the Steel Production and Trading business units, along with the Technology Business Unit, delivered significantly improved results in a year-on-year comparison.

Given the manifold geopolitical uncertainties, forecasting reliability of both the economic development going forward as well as the valuation of listed assets remains limited in the second half of the year. All in all, we continue to anticipate an only moderate improvement in general business conditions. We nevertheless anticipate positive stimulus from the EU’s trade defense measures over the course of the year. Based on the business developments in the first half of 2026, and factoring in effects from changes in the group of consolidated companies following the completion of acquiring Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH (HKM), we now anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2026:

  • sales of around € 10.0 billion (previously: around € 9.5 billion),
  • EBITDA VX of between € 725 million and € 825 million (previously: between € 625 million and € 725 million),
  • EBT VX of between € 325 million and € 425 million (previously: between € 200 million and € 300 million), and
  • a return on capital employed VX that is marginally above the previous year's figure (ROCE VX; previously: marginally above the previous year's figure).

Conditional upon non-recurrent earnings effects from the purchase price allocation, HKM’s full consolidation should result in an additional earnings share in the dimensions of a mid-double-digit million euro amount in terms of EBITDA VX and EBT VX in 2026. External sales are likely to increase by a mid-triple-digit million euro amount. These assumptions have been taken into account in the guidance above.

As the valuation of the exchangeable bond placed in October 2025 may result in non-operational and on occasion significant fluctuations in earnings, guidance for the Group as from the financial year 2026 will be based on adjusted key performance indicators. In calculating EBT VX (Earnings before Taxes and Valuation Exchangeable) and EBITDA VX (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Valuation Exchangeable), as well as ROCE VX (Return on Capital Employed), the earnings effects in connection with the valuation of the exchangeable bond will be eliminated.

Further details on the financial statements for the first half of 2026 will be published on August 11, 2026, as scheduled.

 

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstrasse 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de


End of Inside Information

17-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstrasse 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900E12Z6HXIMHFA15
EQS News ID: 2367794

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2367794  17-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

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