EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Discussions in the context of a potential public takeover bid submitted to the shareholders of Salzgitter AG / indicative offer price of EUR 18.50

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Discussions in the context of a potential public takeover bid submitted to the shareholders of Salzgitter AG / indicative offer price of EUR 18.50



23-Jan-2025 / 14:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Company confirms that, on the evening of January 22, 2025, shareholder GP Günter Papenburg Aktiengesellschaft of Salzgitter AG (ISIN DE0006202005 / WKN 620200, the "Company"), together with TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, (jointly designated the "Consortium"), submitted a non-binding offer to the Executive Board in the context of a potential takeover bid to acquire the Company’s shares, citing an indicative offer price of EUR 18.50 per share, and that the Company is engaging in discussion with the Consortium. The Company is in the process of examining the non-binding offer, including the price indicated. The outcome of the assessment and discussion with the Consortium is open. Contact:

Markus Heidler



Head of Investor Relations



Salzgitter AG

Eisenhüttenstraße 99

38239 Salzgitter



Phone +49 5341 21-6105

Fax +49 5341 21-2570

