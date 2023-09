EQS-Adhoc: SALZGITTER AG: Salzgitter Group with new earnings guidance for the 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast

SALZGITTER AG: Salzgitter Group with new earnings guidance for the 2023 financial year



On the basis of the total number of shares in issue, Salzgitter AG holds a 29.99% interest in Aurubis AG. As this interest is included at equity, the earnings trend of this participation has a direct bearing on the Salzgitter Groups expected result for the year and forms a fixed part of the Groups results planning. After Aurubis AG announced on August 31, 2023 that it was unable to maintain its former guidance range for the current 2022/23 financial year, and did not issue any revised definitive guidance, the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG also suspended its own results guidance for the 2023 financial year. Against the background of the updated earnings expectation of Aurubis AG for the 2022/23 financial year and the current development of the business, we are now expecting the following results for the Salzgitter Group: EBITDA between 650 million and 700 million (previously: between 750 million and 850 million) as well as

a pre-tax profit between 200 million and 250 million (previously: between 300 million and 400 million). Details of the financial statements for the first nine months will be released on November 13, 2023.

Contact: Markus Heidler



Head of Investor Relations



Salzgitter AG

Eisenhüttenstraße 99

38239 Salzgitter



Phone +49 5341 21-6105

Fax +49 5341 21-2570

