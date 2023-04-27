EQS-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE expected to close first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 billion

EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Preliminary Results

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE expected to close first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 billion



27-Apr-2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST

Essen, 27 April 2023



Based on preliminary figures, RWE is expected to close the first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EBITDA at Group level of 2.8 billion, significantly higher than in the prior-year period. This is primarily due to higher earnings from international power generation in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment compared with the first quarter of 2022.

The following figures for the first quarter of 2023 are preliminary:

Adjusted EBITDA of the RWE Group: 2.798 million

Adjusted EBITDA of the core business 2.302 million

Adjusted EBIT 2.303 million

Adjusted net income 1.671 million

Definition of the key earnings indicators are provided in the Annual Report 2022 on p. 26.

The forecast issued for fiscal year 2023 is confirmed.

Full Results for the first quarter of 2023 will be presented as planned on 11 May 2023.

Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust

General Counsel