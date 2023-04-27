|
27.04.2023 08:58:23
EQS-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE expected to close first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 billion
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Preliminary Results
Essen, 27 April 2023
The following figures for the first quarter of 2023 are preliminary:
Definition of the key earnings indicators are provided in the Annual Report 2022 on p. 26.
The forecast issued for fiscal year 2023 is confirmed.
Full Results for the first quarter of 2023 will be presented as planned on 11 May 2023.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust
End of Inside Information
27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1618501
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1618501 27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung