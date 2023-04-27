Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
RWE Aktie [Valor: 1158883 / ISIN: DE0007037129]
27.04.2023 08:58:23

EQS-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE expected to close first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 billion

EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Preliminary Results
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE expected to close first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 billion

27-Apr-2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 27 April 2023

Based on preliminary figures, RWE is expected to close the first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EBITDA at Group level of 2.8 billion, significantly higher than in the prior-year period. This is primarily due to higher earnings from international power generation in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment compared with the first quarter of 2022.

The following figures for the first quarter of 2023 are preliminary:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of the RWE Group: 2.798 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of the core business 2.302  million
  • Adjusted EBIT 2.303 million
  • Adjusted net income 1.671 million

Definition of the key earnings indicators are provided in the Annual Report 2022 on p. 26.

The forecast issued for fiscal year 2023 is confirmed.

Full Results for the first quarter of 2023 will be presented as planned on 11 May 2023.

Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust
General Counsel

 



End of Inside Information

27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-5179 0
Fax: +49 (0)201-5179 5005
E-mail: invest@rwe.com
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1618501

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1618501  27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

