Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'268 1.4%  SPI 13'166 1.5%  Dow 28'726 -1.7%  DAX 12'114 1.2%  Euro 0.9672 1.0%  EStoxx50 3'318 1.2%  Gold 1'661 0.0%  Bitcoin 19'178 0.6%  Dollar 0.9886 0.1%  Öl 87.9 -1.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
RWE Aktie [Valor: 1158883 / ISIN: DE0007037129]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.10.2022 21:18:26

EQS-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Ad-hoc release in accordance with Art. 17 MAR RWE AG agrees to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and issues mandatory convertible bond

RWE
40.57 CHF 3.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Corporate Action
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Ad-hoc release in accordance with Art. 17 MAR RWE AG agrees to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and issues mandatory convertible bond

01-Oct-2022 / 21:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft today entered into a purchase agreement with Consolidated Edison Inc., New York, for the acquisition of all shares in Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., New York.

Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. is a leading operator and developer of solar plants and storage facilities in the US market with an operating portfolio of approx. 3.1 GWAC and a development portfolio of approx. 7.3 GWAC. With this acquisition, RWE is expanding its global portfolio in the field of renewables as a whole and at the same time diversifying the portfolio in terms of technology. In addition, RWE is strengthening its US business and thus further diversifying geographically. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

The purchase price for the acquisition is USD 6.8 billion enterprise value.

The financing will initially be provided by a bridge loan, which will be partly refinanced by an equity capital measure undertaken by RWE Aktiengesellschaft. In this context, RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Qatar Holding LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, have entered into an investment agreement providing for customary provisions with anchor shareholders and agreed on the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond guaranteed by RWE Aktiengesellschaft with a total nominal amount of 2,427.6 million euros and a maximum term of one year. It will be converted into new no-par value ordinary bearer shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, expected to represent just under 10% of the current share capital.

Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel

01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-5179 0
Fax: +49 (0)201-5179 5005
E-mail: invest@rwe.com
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1454901

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1454901  01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454901&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu RWE AG St.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
20.09.22 RWE Overweight Barclays Capital
15.09.22 RWE Outperform Bernstein Research
14.09.22 RWE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.09.22 RWE Outperform Bernstein Research
12.09.22 RWE Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

30.09.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
30.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
30.09.22 Ryanair dreht an der Preisschraube
30.09.22 Börsentag Zürich: Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2022
30.09.22 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherungen gesucht
30.09.22 Bitcoin Kurs weiter unter 20.000 Dollar – Notenbanken im Blick
30.09.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Neues Jahrestief / Bayer - Zurück auf den Ausgangspunkt
30.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
29.09.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 25.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.09.22 BoE sorgt für neue Impulse
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'696.56 17.37 3SSMFU
Short 10'900.85 12.89 2SSMSU
Short 11'261.87 8.83 USSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'267.55 30.09.2022 17:31:51
Long 9'762.57 16.94 S2BMIU
Long 9'599.92 13.39 VSSMDU
Long 9'168.80 8.61 SMIFIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RWE AG St. 23.18 -35.72% RWE AG St.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Aktie steigt: Schweizer Nationalbank vollzieht Kehrtwende und verkaufte im zweiten Quartal Franken in Millionenhöhe
ABB-Aktie im Plus: ABB muss Rückstellungen für Rechtsfall in Südafrika aus 2015 bilden - Hitachi Energy-Beteiligung verkauft
Nouriel Roubini sagt schwere Rezession voraus - S&P 500 könnte um 40 Prozent einbrechen
Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch: SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen geben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Heizöl und Diesel wird immer teurer: Energie-Experte rechnet mit weiteren Preissteigerungen
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar wieder etwas nach - Zum Franken stärker
Leitzinsanhebungen und starker US-Dollar setzen Goldpreis unter Druck - Newcore Gold-CEO erwartet "aggressive Bewegung nach oben"
Zur Rose-Aktie: CEO plant Break-Even beim bereinigten EBITDA für 2023
Cembra-Aktie gewinnt: Cembra übernimmt mit Byjuno einen Anbieter für Bezahllösungen auf Rechnung
Darum legt der Euro nach seinen Fall auf einen 20-jährigen Tiefstand wieder zu - zum Franken unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit