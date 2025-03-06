EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Jochen Pielage now Co-CEO of Rubean AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Development of Sales

Jochen Pielage now Co-CEO of Rubean AG Sales increase of 90% in 2024 results in dual leadership

Dr. Hermann Geupel concentrates on the rapidly growing sales division Munich, March 6th, 2025. The strong growth of Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR), Munich, has prompted the company's Supervisory Board to realign the Management Board. Jochen Pielage, previously CTO/COO on the Management Board and therefore responsible for technology, will also become Co-CEO with effect from March 6th, 2025 and will also be responsible for the company's finances. Dr. Hermann Geupel will focus on the Sales division from within the new dual leadership in order to further accelerate Rubean's strong growth with additional sales employees. This was decided by the Supervisory Board today.



The development and operations team led by Jochen Pielage has succeeded in developing Rubean into one of the most reliable SoftPOS providers, as evidenced by the fact that some major customers have switched from competitors to Rubean. The company increased its turnover by 90 percent in 2024, almost doubling it.



About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and large retail chains throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com



