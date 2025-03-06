Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Jochen Pielage now Co-CEO of Rubean AG

Rubean
4.46 EUR -1.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Development of Sales
Rubean AG: Jochen Pielage now Co-CEO of Rubean AG

06-March-2025 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jochen Pielage now Co-CEO of Rubean AG
  • Sales increase of 90% in 2024 results in dual leadership
  • Dr. Hermann Geupel concentrates on the rapidly growing sales division
 Munich, March 6th, 2025. The strong growth of Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR), Munich, has prompted the company's Supervisory Board to realign the Management Board. Jochen Pielage, previously CTO/COO on the Management Board and therefore responsible for technology, will also become Co-CEO with effect from March 6th, 2025 and will also be responsible for the company's finances. Dr. Hermann Geupel will focus on the Sales division from within the new dual leadership in order to further accelerate Rubean's strong growth with additional sales employees. This was decided by the Supervisory Board today.
 
The development and operations team led by Jochen Pielage has succeeded in developing Rubean into one of the most reliable SoftPOS providers, as evidenced by the fact that some major customers have switched from competitors to Rubean. The company increased its turnover by 90 percent in 2024, almost doubling it.

The Executive Board

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale  solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and large retail chains throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com

If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG
Joerg Bretschneider
Boehmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

Dr. Hermann Geupel     
Rubean AG     
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich
+49 89 357560    
hermann.geupel@rubean.com

 



End of Inside Information

06-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2096636

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2096636  06-March-2025 CET/CEST

