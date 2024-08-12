EQS-Adhoc: Ringmetall specifies guidance for the full year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Ringmetall specifies guidance for the full year 2024 Munich, 12 August 2024 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55) specifies its guidance for revenue and earnings development for the full year 2024. The company's Management Board came to this decision based on the preliminary half-year figures and the foreseeable business development in July. In the first six months of the current financial year, the company generated a preliminary Group revenue of EUR 90.8 million (H1 2023: EUR 100.6 million) and a preliminary EBITDA of EUR 13.4 million (H1 2023: EUR 8.3 million). The revenue base for the current financial year is EUR 8.3 million lower than in the previous year due to the sale of the subsidiary HSM and the associated closure of the Industrial Handling division. The previous year’s EBITDA is burdened by a related special effect of EUR -4.6 million. The Management Board expects the positive trend of the first half of the year to continue in the remainder of 2024. Accordingly, the Management Board now expects Group revenue of between EUR 170 and 185 million (previously: EUR 170 to 195 million) and an EBITDA between EUR 22 and 27 million (previously: EUR 20 to 27 million). The guidance is based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates compared to 30 June 2024. It does not include the effects of acquisitions planned for later in the year, including resulting transaction costs. --- End of ad hoc release ---



Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de About Ringmetall Group Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the Group is represented by global production and sales offices in Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, China and the USA. In 2023, Ringmetall generated Group revenue of EUR 181.6 million.

