Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft Aktie [Valor: 113013007 / ISIN: DE000A3E5E55]
30.06.2023 13:20:23

EQS-Adhoc: Ringmetall divests Industrial Handling segment through sale of HSM and publishes new outlook for the full year

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
3.05 CHF -3.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Forecast
Ringmetall divests Industrial Handling segment through sale of HSM and publishes new outlook for the full year

30-Jun-2023 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall divests Industrial Handling segment through sale of HSM and publishes new outlook for the full year

Munich, 30 June 2023 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55) sells with effect from today its subsidiary HSM GmbH & Co. KG, based in Ernsgaden, Germany. The buyer is HSM Präzisionsteile & Sicherheitssysteme GmbH i. Gr., a subsidiary of Theilen Holding GmbH, Miltenberg. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With the disposal of HSM as of 30 June 2023, Ringmetall simultaneously closes its Industrial Handling segment and will focus exclusively on the Industrial Packaging segment in the future. The disposal of HSM leads to a one-time special item in the amount of about EUR -4.7 million from deconsolidation effects.

Together with the acquisition of Protective Lining and the acquisition of Liner Factory, the sale of HSM already represents the company's third M&A transaction in the first half of 2023. As effects from M&A transactions are explicitly not part of the outlook for the business development in the full year, the Management Board of Ringmetall Group has decided to formulate a new outlook for the fiscal year 2023. This contains the effects from all three transactions as well as the effects from the change in the relevant raw material prices and exchange rates from the first half of the year and furthermore reflects the current economic situation.

Accordingly, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 175 to 195 million (previous outlook: EUR 195 to 220 million) with EBITDA in the range of EUR 13 to 18 million (previous outlook: EUR 22 to 28 million) in the current fiscal year 2023. The outlook is based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates compared to 30 June 2023. It does not include the effects of acquisitions planned in the further course of the year, including the resulting transaction costs.

--- End of Ad Hoc Release ---

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Ringmetall SE
Phone: +49 (0)89 45 220 98 12
Mobile: +49 (0)174 90 911 90
Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de

About Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging division offers high-security closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums for the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition to the Group headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall is represented by worldwide production and sales subsidiaries in Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, as well as China and the USA. Ringmetall generates annual revenue of around EUR 185 million worldwide.

30-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 45 22 098 - 0
Fax: 089 / 45 22 098 - 22
E-mail: info@ringmetall.de
Internet: www.ringmetall.de
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55
WKN: A3E5E5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1670239

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1670239  30-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

