14.01.2026 16:52:24

EQS-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft adjusts the EBITDA forecast for financial year 2025

RHÖN-KLINIKUM
11.44 CHF -0.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft adjusts the EBITDA forecast for financial year 2025

14-Jan-2026 / 16:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 MAR

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

Schlossplatz 1

97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale

ISIN DE0007042301 / WKN 704230

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 14 January 2026

 

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft adjusts the EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft announces that the Group's projected EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization – as defined on page 35 of the Annual Report 2024) for the financial year 2025 will likely not be achieved. Due to unforeseen business developments, the Company now expects, based on preliminary and unaudited figures that still need to be consolidated at Group level, an EBITDA in the range of EUR 100 million to EUR 105 million, instead of the previously projected EBITDA between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million. The management board maintains its forecast for the past financial year with regard to the other key performance indicators.

The preliminary and unaudited figures available to the management board indicate that the expected effects from the refinancing of increased personnel and material costs for the provision of hospital services, such as immediate transformation costs, and the planned agreement with health insurance companies regarding legacy cases, will only have a delayed impact.

The publication of the annual report for the financial year 2025 is planned for 26 March 2026.

 

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospitals offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. Each year some 913,000 patients are treated at our five sites of Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Giessen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka. The Company employs over 18,700 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach for cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of the gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as the strategic partnership with ASKLEPIOS are important elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

 

Contact:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Group Finance

Norman Dittes | T. +49 9771 65-12210 | norman.dittes@rhoen-klinikum-ag.de

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Corporate Communications
Heike Ochmann | T. +49 9771 65-12130 | heike.ochmann@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
 

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale



End of Inside Information

14-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2260068

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2260068  14-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

