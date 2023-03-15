|
15.03.2023 20:17:51
EQS-Adhoc: Result of the capital increase with subscription rights: capital measure fully subscribed; issue of 2.4 million new shares leads to gross issue proceeds of around EUR 3.3 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing
The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces that, following completion of the private placement as part of the capital increase with subscription rights, the capital measure has been fully subscribed. The Management Board of the Company participated in the capital measure to the extent of EUR 0.4 million.
On 15 March 2023 the Management Board of aap resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day, to implement the capital increase against cash contributions out of the authorized capital 2022/I with subscription and oversubscription rights of the Company's shareholders resolved by the Management Board and Supervisory Board on 21 February 2023 in full. As part of the capital increase, 2,383,692 new no-par value bearer shares in aap with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each and with dividend rights from 1 January 2022 (New Shares) will thus be issued. All of the shares offered as part of the subscription offer were thus subscribed by shareholders or placed with investors by way of private placement.
The capital increase with subscription rights raises aap's share capital by EUR 2,383,692.00 from the current EUR 6,571,261.00 to EUR 8,954,953.00. The New Shares were issued at a subscription price of EUR 1.40. Consequently, the capital measure results in gross issue proceeds of EUR 3.3 million, of which the Company will receive net inflows of approximately EUR 3.2 million in the short term after deduction of consulting fees and other costs.
The issue proceeds from the transaction are to be used to strengthen aap's liquidity base.
-------------------------------------------------------
aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock markets -
