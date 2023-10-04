EQS-Adhoc: RENK Group AG postpones planned IPO

EQS-Ad-hoc: RENK Group AG / Key word(s): IPO

RENK Group AG postpones planned IPO



04-Oct-2023 / 23:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR ANNOUNCEMENT, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Publication of inside information by way of ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Ad hoc Release of RENK Group AG

RENK Group AG postpones planned IPO

Augsburg, October 4, 2023 Today, RENK Group AG and its shareholder Rebecca BidCo S.à r.l., a holding company majority owned by the Triton V fund belonging to the investment firm Triton, decided to postpone the planned IPO of RENK Group AG. In the past days, the market environment has clouded noticeably.

The start of trading in RENK Group AG shares in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange had been scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2023. The option of an IPO at a later date is under consideration by the company and the shareholder.

