QIAGEN Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN to return approximately $300 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase

QIAGEN
40.51 CHF -1.93%
EQS-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN to return approximately $300 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase

07-Jan-2024 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

QIAGEN to return approximately $300 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase

Venlo, the Netherlands, January 7, 2024 – QIAGEN N.V. announces a plan to return up to approximately $300 million (maximum EUR 273 million) to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment with a reverse stock split.

QIAGEN has decided to implement the maximum $300 million value of the mandate given at the Annual General Meeting in June 2023, where shareholders gave virtually unanimous approval for the related resolutions. This approach is designed to return cash to shareholders in a more efficient way than through a traditional open-market repurchase program. It would also enhance earnings per share (EPS) through the reduction in outstanding shares. The synthetic share repurchase will become effective on January 29, 2024, and will be settled in line with market convention in the subsequent days.

This type of synthetic share repurchase involves the following three general steps:

  1. The par value of QIAGEN’s common shares (EUR 0.01 per share) will be increased through a transfer from the Share Premium Reserve (included in “Additional Paid-in Capital” on the Company’s balance sheet) to allow for the capital repayment to shareholders.
  1. A reverse stock split will consolidate shares.
  1. The par value will be reduced back to the original level of EUR 0.01 per share and the capital repayment will be paid out directly to shareholders (as of the record date, and where applicable after conversion into U.S. dollars).

Further information on this process will be announced before implementation.

 

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

 

ISIN: NL0012169213

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)

 

Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:

 

Corporate Communications

John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; ir@qiagen.com

Daniele Berheide; Tel: +49 2103 29 11676; pr@qiagen.com



End of Inside Information

07-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: +31 7735566 - 00
Fax: +31 77 35566-58
E-mail: qiagen@qiagen.com
Internet: www.qiagen.com
ISIN: NL0012169213
WKN: A2DKCH
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
EQS News ID: 1809577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1809577  07-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

05.01.24 QIAGEN Neutral UBS AG
03.01.24 QIAGEN Neutral UBS AG
19.12.23 QIAGEN Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.12.23 QIAGEN Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.12.23 QIAGEN Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
