|
07.01.2024 19:03:02
EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN to return approximately $300 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
QIAGEN to return approximately $300 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase
Venlo, the Netherlands, January 7, 2024 – QIAGEN N.V. announces a plan to return up to approximately $300 million (maximum EUR 273 million) to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment with a reverse stock split.
QIAGEN has decided to implement the maximum $300 million value of the mandate given at the Annual General Meeting in June 2023, where shareholders gave virtually unanimous approval for the related resolutions. This approach is designed to return cash to shareholders in a more efficient way than through a traditional open-market repurchase program. It would also enhance earnings per share (EPS) through the reduction in outstanding shares. The synthetic share repurchase will become effective on January 29, 2024, and will be settled in line with market convention in the subsequent days.
This type of synthetic share repurchase involves the following three general steps:
Further information on this process will be announced before implementation.
QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
The Netherlands
ISIN: NL0012169213
Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)
Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:
Corporate Communications
John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; ir@qiagen.com
End of Inside Information
07-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 7735566 - 00
|Fax:
|+31 77 35566-58
|E-mail:
|qiagen@qiagen.com
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012169213
|WKN:
|A2DKCH
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1809577
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1809577 07-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu QIAGEN N.V.
|
19:03
|EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN to return approximately $300 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase (EQS Group)
|
19:03
|EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN zahlt rund 300 Millionen Dollar durch einen synthetischen Aktienrückkauf an seine Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre zurück (EQS Group)
|
05.01.24
|XETRA-Handel TecDAX liegt zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
05.01.24
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.ch)
|
05.01.24
|QIAGEN-Aktie fester: QIAGEN will verstärkt in sein Bioinformatik-Geschäft Digital Insights investieren (Dow Jones)
|
05.01.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: Das macht der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
05.01.24
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
05.01.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht Verluste (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu QIAGEN N.V.
|05.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.12.23
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.12.23
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.12.23
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.23
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.11.23
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.11.23
|QIAGEN Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch
Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».
In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, was sich hinter dem Begriff verbirgt und welche Kriterien ausschlaggebend sind.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|05.01.24
|Schroders: Wie nachhaltig ist Lithium?
|04.01.24
|Schroders: How sustainable is lithium?
|03.01.24
|Schroders: Hat die COP28 Fortschritte bei der Anerkennung der Bedeutung der Natur gemacht?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Fokus: SMI und DAX gehen etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich ebenfalls nicht verteidigen. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich leicht fester. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}