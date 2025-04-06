|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
06.04.2025 18:20:54
EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces strong preliminary Q1 2025 results and updates full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share outlook
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
QIAGEN announces strong preliminary Q1 2025 results and updates full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share outlook
Venlo, the Netherlands, April 6, 2025 – QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces preliminary Q1 2025 results that exceed the outlook for both net sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), and also updates its adjusted EPS outlook for full-year 2025, reflecting strong performances across many growth drivers.
Net sales grew approximately 5% (+7% at constant exchange rates, CER) to about $483 million in Q1 2025, surpassing the previously communicated outlook for about 3% CER growth (4% CER core business excluding discontinued products such as NeuMoDx and Dialunox). Adjusted diluted EPS are expected to be at least $0.55 CER compared to the previously communicated outlook for about $0.50 CER.
Sales of the QuantiFERON latent TB test grew about 15% CER as global adoption continues to shift from the skin test to this proven, modern blood-based test. The QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system advanced above 35% CER on continued demand for respiratory panels along with growth in gastrointestinal and meningitis testing. The QIAcuity digital PCR system and QIAGEN Digital Insights bioinformatics business both delivered high-single-digit CER gains, reflecting solid adoption across research and clinical applications. Additional growth contributions also came from higher sales of PCR consumables and from OEM products. Sample technologies sales declined 1% CER, reflecting the cautious instrument spending environment among some Life Sciences customers.
Given the positive start to 2025, QIAGEN is raising its adjusted diluted EPS outlook for full-year 2025 in light of the strong sales growth in Q1 and the overall current business trends, which includes expected headwinds from the recently announced U.S. import tariffs and a better-than-expected tax environment.
Full-year 2025, adjusted diluted EPS are now expected to be about $2.35 CER, up from the prior full-year outlook for about $2.28 CER, while reaffirming the goal to improve the adjusted operating income margin to above 30% for the year.
QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
The Netherlands
ISIN: NL0015002CX3
Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)
John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; john.gilardi@qiagen.com
End of Inside Information
06-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language:
English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 7735566 - 00
|Fax:
|+31 77 35566-58
|E-mail:
|qiagen@qiagen.com
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|ISIN:
|NL0015002CX3
|WKN:
|A40ZZU
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2112196
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
|
2112196 06-Apr-2025 CET/CEST
