EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces strong preliminary Q1 2025 results and updates full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces strong preliminary Q1 2025 results and updates full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share outlook



06-Apr-2025 / 18:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

QIAGEN announces strong preliminary Q1 2025 results and updates full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share outlook

Venlo, the Netherlands, April 6, 2025 – QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces preliminary Q1 2025 results that exceed the outlook for both net sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), and also updates its adjusted EPS outlook for full-year 2025, reflecting strong performances across many growth drivers.

Net sales grew approximately 5% (+7% at constant exchange rates, CER) to about $483 million in Q1 2025, surpassing the previously communicated outlook for about 3% CER growth (4% CER core business excluding discontinued products such as NeuMoDx and Dialunox). Adjusted diluted EPS are expected to be at least $0.55 CER compared to the previously communicated outlook for about $0.50 CER.

Sales of the QuantiFERON latent TB test grew about 15% CER as global adoption continues to shift from the skin test to this proven, modern blood-based test. The QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system advanced above 35% CER on continued demand for respiratory panels along with growth in gastrointestinal and meningitis testing. The QIAcuity digital PCR system and QIAGEN Digital Insights bioinformatics business both delivered high-single-digit CER gains, reflecting solid adoption across research and clinical applications. Additional growth contributions also came from higher sales of PCR consumables and from OEM products. Sample technologies sales declined 1% CER, reflecting the cautious instrument spending environment among some Life Sciences customers.

Given the positive start to 2025, QIAGEN is raising its adjusted diluted EPS outlook for full-year 2025 in light of the strong sales growth in Q1 and the overall current business trends, which includes expected headwinds from the recently announced U.S. import tariffs and a better-than-expected tax environment.

Full-year 2025, adjusted diluted EPS are now expected to be about $2.35 CER, up from the prior full-year outlook for about $2.28 CER, while reaffirming the goal to improve the adjusted operating income margin to above 30% for the year.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

ISIN: NL0015002CX3

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)



Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:

John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; john.gilardi@qiagen.com