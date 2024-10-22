|
22.10.2024 13:56:27
EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum Innovations AG carries out a cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Pyrum Innovations AG carries out a cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights
Dillingen/Saar, 22. October 2024 - The management board of Pyrum Innovations AG (ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8, WKN A2G8ZX) today with the approval of the company's supervisory board determined the volume of the capital increase against cash contributions resolved on 21 October 2024 excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The volume amounts to 363,637 new shares. The share capital of the company will be increased from EUR 3,253,735.00 divided into 3,253,735 no-par value registered shares with a nominal share of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share by partially utilising the Authorised Capital 2024 by issuing 363,637 no-par value registered shares by EUR 363,637.00 to EUR 3,617,372.00. The new shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2024.
The new shares were subscribed as part of a private placement without a prospectus obligation and placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 27.50 per new share.
The new shares are to be included into trading on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and into trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth). Inclusion will take place immediately after the capital increase. The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase will amount to approximately EUR 10,000,017.50. Pyrum Innovations AG plans to use these proceeds for the development of the new site in Perl-Besch, for participation in joint ventures for new plants of the Pyrum Innovations AG as well as for general corporate purposes.
The management and supervisory board have considered the structure of the capital increase in light of applicable equal treatment obligations. As the capital increase results in a limited dilution, enables the company to raise equity efficiently and in a timely manner at a relatively low discount to current trading price, it is concluded that the transaction structure is in the common interest of the company and its shareholders.
Contact
IR.on AG
Pyrum Innovations AG
End of Inside Information
22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6831 959 480
|E-mail:
|contact@pyrum.net
|Internet:
|www.pyrum.net
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8ZX8
|WKN:
|A2G8ZX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2013607
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2013607 22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST