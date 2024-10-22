EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum Innovations AG carries out a cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Pyrum Innovations AG carries out a cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights



22-Oct-2024 / 13:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dillingen/Saar, 22. October 2024 - The management board of Pyrum Innovations AG (ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8, WKN A2G8ZX) today with the approval of the company's supervisory board determined the volume of the capital increase against cash contributions resolved on 21 October 2024 excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The volume amounts to 363,637 new shares. The share capital of the company will be increased from EUR 3,253,735.00 divided into 3,253,735 no-par value registered shares with a nominal share of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share by partially utilising the Authorised Capital 2024 by issuing 363,637 no-par value registered shares by EUR 363,637.00 to EUR 3,617,372.00. The new shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2024.

The new shares were subscribed as part of a private placement without a prospectus obligation and placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 27.50 per new share.

The new shares are to be included into trading on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and into trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth). Inclusion will take place immediately after the capital increase. The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase will amount to approximately EUR 10,000,017.50. Pyrum Innovations AG plans to use these proceeds for the development of the new site in Perl-Besch, for participation in joint ventures for new plants of the Pyrum Innovations AG as well as for general corporate purposes.



Additional information required for Norway: The management and supervisory board have considered the structure of the capital increase in light of applicable equal treatment obligations. As the capital increase results in a limited dilution, enables the company to raise equity efficiently and in a timely manner at a relatively low discount to current trading price, it is concluded that the transaction structure is in the common interest of the company and its shareholders.

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net