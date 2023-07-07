Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
publity Aktie [Valor: 26429041 / ISIN: DE0006972508]
Kaufen Verkaufen
07.07.2023 15:12:41

EQS-Adhoc: publity AG plans capital increase from company funds and issue of bonus shares

publity
21.45 CHF -38.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
publity AG plans capital increase from company funds and issue of bonus shares

07-Jul-2023 / 15:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG plans capital increase from company funds and issue of bonus shares 

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LEGAL REQUIREMENTS OF THAT COUNTRY.

Frankfurt am Main, July 7, 2023 The Management Board of publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 16, 2023, a capital increase from company funds of EUR 14,876,456.00 by EUR 1,859,557.00 to EUR 16,736,013.00 by converting a partial amount of EUR 1,859,557.00 of the capital reserve. The capital increase is to be carried out by issuing 1,859,557 new registered no-par value shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. The new shares are to be issued to shareholders as bonus shares at a ratio of 8:1, so that there is one new no-par value share for every 8 existing no-par value shares. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2023.

The agenda of the Annual General Meeting 2023 with the proposed resolutions is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette at 3:00 p.m. on July 10, 2023.

Disclaimer:

This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any bonds, shares or other securities.

There is no public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication, neither in the Federal Republic of Germany nor in other jurisdictions. In particular, there is neither a public offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia.

No securities prospectus will be prepared in connection with the issue of the securities referred to in this publication. The securities may therefore not be offered to the public or otherwise in a manner in the Federal Republic of Germany or abroad that would give rise to an obligation to prepare a securities prospectus or comparable offering document.

The securities mentioned in this publication have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be admitted to trading in or into the United States of America or into or on behalf of or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person or entity. The securities may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) to, or for the account or benefit of, any person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from, or pursuant to an exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in any event in accordance with the securities laws of any state of the United States.

This publication may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are all statements that do not refer to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the company with respect to its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic environment in which the company operates. The future-oriented statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company is not obliged to update or modify the future-oriented statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this publication, unless they contain inside information subject to publication requirements.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About publity

publity AG (publity) is a green asset manager with a focus on office real estate in Germany. In doing so, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties with many years of real estate expertise from more than 1,100 successful transactions. In the development and transformation of ESG-compliant properties, publity takes a holistic approach that encompasses environmental aspects, innovative as well as social design options for working environments, and a high degree of digitalization. Accordingly, the office properties managed by publity have already received several high-profile international certifications for their outstanding ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-level digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:

Finanzpresse and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

07-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1675495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1675495  07-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1675495&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

