EQS-Adhoc: publity AG plans capital increase from company funds and issue of bonus shares

Frankfurt am Main, July 7, 2023 The Management Board of publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 16, 2023, a capital increase from company funds of EUR 14,876,456.00 by EUR 1,859,557.00 to EUR 16,736,013.00 by converting a partial amount of EUR 1,859,557.00 of the capital reserve. The capital increase is to be carried out by issuing 1,859,557 new registered no-par value shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. The new shares are to be issued to shareholders as bonus shares at a ratio of 8:1, so that there is one new no-par value share for every 8 existing no-par value shares. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2023.

The agenda of the Annual General Meeting 2023 with the proposed resolutions is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette at 3:00 p.m. on July 10, 2023.

Disclaimer:

This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any bonds, shares or other securities.

There is no public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication, neither in the Federal Republic of Germany nor in other jurisdictions. In particular, there is neither a public offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia.

No securities prospectus will be prepared in connection with the issue of the securities referred to in this publication. The securities may therefore not be offered to the public or otherwise in a manner in the Federal Republic of Germany or abroad that would give rise to an obligation to prepare a securities prospectus or comparable offering document.

The securities mentioned in this publication have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be admitted to trading in or into the United States of America or into or on behalf of or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person or entity. The securities may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) to, or for the account or benefit of, any person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from, or pursuant to an exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in any event in accordance with the securities laws of any state of the United States.

This publication may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are all statements that do not refer to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the company with respect to its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic environment in which the company operates. The future-oriented statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company is not obliged to update or modify the future-oriented statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this publication, unless they contain inside information subject to publication requirements.