|
07.07.2023 15:12:41
EQS-Adhoc: publity AG plans capital increase from company funds and issue of bonus shares
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
publity AG plans capital increase from company funds and issue of bonus shares
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LEGAL REQUIREMENTS OF THAT COUNTRY.
Frankfurt am Main, July 7, 2023 The Management Board of publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 16, 2023, a capital increase from company funds of EUR 14,876,456.00 by EUR 1,859,557.00 to EUR 16,736,013.00 by converting a partial amount of EUR 1,859,557.00 of the capital reserve. The capital increase is to be carried out by issuing 1,859,557 new registered no-par value shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. The new shares are to be issued to shareholders as bonus shares at a ratio of 8:1, so that there is one new no-par value share for every 8 existing no-par value shares. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2023.
The agenda of the Annual General Meeting 2023 with the proposed resolutions is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette at 3:00 p.m. on July 10, 2023.
Disclaimer:
This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any bonds, shares or other securities.
There is no public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication, neither in the Federal Republic of Germany nor in other jurisdictions. In particular, there is neither a public offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia.
No securities prospectus will be prepared in connection with the issue of the securities referred to in this publication. The securities may therefore not be offered to the public or otherwise in a manner in the Federal Republic of Germany or abroad that would give rise to an obligation to prepare a securities prospectus or comparable offering document.
The securities mentioned in this publication have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be admitted to trading in or into the United States of America or into or on behalf of or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person or entity. The securities may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) to, or for the account or benefit of, any person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from, or pursuant to an exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in any event in accordance with the securities laws of any state of the United States.
This publication may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are all statements that do not refer to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the company with respect to its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic environment in which the company operates. The future-oriented statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company is not obliged to update or modify the future-oriented statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this publication, unless they contain inside information subject to publication requirements.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About publity
publity AG (publity) is a green asset manager with a focus on office real estate in Germany. In doing so, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties with many years of real estate expertise from more than 1,100 successful transactions. In the development and transformation of ESG-compliant properties, publity takes a holistic approach that encompasses environmental aspects, innovative as well as social design options for working environments, and a high degree of digitalization. Accordingly, the office properties managed by publity have already received several high-profile international certifications for their outstanding ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-level digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.
Press Contact:
Finanzpresse and Investor Relations:
07-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|0341 26178710
|Fax:
|0341 2617832
|E-mail:
|info@publity.de
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
|WKN:
|697250, A169GM
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1675495
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1675495 07-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu publity AG
|
15:12
|EQS-Adhoc: publity AG plans capital increase from company funds and issue of bonus shares (EQS Group)
|
15:12
|EQS-Adhoc: publity AG plant Kapitalerhöhung aus Gesellschaftsmitteln und Ausgabe von Gratisaktien (EQS Group)
|
06.07.23
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.07.23
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
30.06.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,2% auf 16.179 Punkte (Dow Jones)
|
30.06.23
|EQS-Adhoc: publity AG expects clearly negative annual result in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
30.06.23
|EQS-Adhoc: publity AG geht von deutlich negativem Jahresergebnis 2022 aus (EQS Group)
|
30.06.23
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu publity AG
Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
Barrier Reverse Convertibles, abgekürzt BRCs, sind strukturierte Finanzprodukte. Sie kombinieren eine festverzinsliche Komponente mit einer Option auf ein oder mehrere Basiswerte. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick auf den Schweizer BRC Markt. In welcher Marktphase funktionieren sie am besten und wie sieht es mit dem Risiko aus, diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Manuel Dürr weiter.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunkturängste belasten: SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Wall Street minimal tiefer erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag zur Nulllinie vor. Der DAX tendiert am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwach verlaufenen Woche höher. An der Wall Street zeichnet sich ein etwas niedrigerer Börsenstart ab. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}