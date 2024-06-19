Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
publity Aktie
19.06.2024 19:09:43

EQS-Adhoc: publity AG announces slight delay in interest payment for 5.5% corporate bond / Interest payment to be made within the next few days

publity
21.45 CHF -38.75%
EQS-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond
publity AG announces slight delay in interest payment for 5.5% corporate bond / Interest payment to be made within the next few days

19-Jun-2024 / 19:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

publity AG announces slight delay in interest payment for 5.5% corporate bond / Interest payment to be made within the next few days

Frankfurt am Main, June 19, 2024 - publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) informs that it will not pay the interest due on June 19, 2024 on its 5.5% corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN DE000A254RV3) on June 19, 2024. The terms and conditions of the bond stipulate that only a delay in interest payment of more than 30 days constitutes a reason for termination. publity AG will pay the defaulting interest payment punctually within the granted period of 30 days.

Due to considerable delays in incoming payments, the necessary liquid funds are currently being made available within the Group and should be paid out to the bondholders within the next few days.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:

Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
E-Mail: publity@edicto.de

19-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1929209

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1929209  19-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929209&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

