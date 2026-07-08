PSI Software Aktie 10263289 / DE000A0Z1JH9
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
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|Historisch
|
08.07.2026 23:08:14
EQS-Adhoc: PSI Software SE: Publication of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed again by a few days
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
PSI Software SE: Publication of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed again by a few days
End of Inside Information
08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstrasse 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@psi.de
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2362992
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2362992 08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?
Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.Weiterlesen!