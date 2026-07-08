EQS-Adhoc: PSI Software SE: Publication of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed again by a few days

EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication

PSI Software SE: Publication of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed again by a few days



08-Jul-2026 / 23:08 CET/CEST

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PSI Software SE: Publication of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed again by a few days



Berlin, July 8, 2026 – Contrary to the most recent update, the publication of PSI Software SE’s audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year will be postponed once again by a few days. The new publication date is expected to be Monday, July 13, 2026. The reason for this is that, due to the advanced stage of the value clarification period, the auditor has requested additional audit evidence regarding a single balance sheet item in the consolidated financial statements amounting to up to 5 million euros.



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstrasse 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

E-mail: kpierschke@psi.de



End of Inside Information

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