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PSI Software Aktie 10263289 / DE000A0Z1JH9

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08.07.2026 23:08:14

EQS-Adhoc: PSI Software SE: Publication of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed again by a few days

PSI Software
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
PSI Software SE: Publication of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed again by a few days

08-Jul-2026 / 23:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software SE: Publication of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed again by a few days

Berlin, July 8, 2026 – Contrary to the most recent update, the publication of PSI Software SE’s audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year will be postponed once again by a few days. The new publication date is expected to be Monday, July 13, 2026. The reason for this is that, due to the advanced stage of the value clarification period, the auditor has requested additional audit evidence regarding a single balance sheet item in the consolidated financial statements amounting to up to 5 million euros.

Contact:

PSI Software SE
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Phone: +49 30 2801-2727
E-mail: kpierschke@psi.de



End of Inside Information

08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2362992

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2362992  08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

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