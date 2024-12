EQS-Adhoc: PSI sells the Mobility business unit

EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision

PSI sells the Mobility business unit



21-Dec-2024 / 00:45 CET/CEST

Berlin, December 21, 2024 - PSI Software SE, Berlin, is selling 100% of the shares in its subsidiary PSI Transcom GmbH, in which the main parts of the Mobility business unit are concentrated, to Altamount Software GmbH, an investment platform belonging to CHAPTERS Group AG. PSI Transcom GmbH is a software provider with around 100 employees and a focus on mobility solutions for optimal personnel and vehicle availability in transportation companies. With this step, PSI is continuing its focus on industrial software for network and energy management, process industry and steel, discrete manufacturing and logistics.



As part of the PSI Reloaded strategy, the PSI Executive Board has announced that it will pursue an active portfolio strategy. This lays the foundation for long-term sales and earnings growth and consistent capital allocation.



The PSI Executive Board would like to thank both the employees and the management team of PSI Transcom GmbH for their many years of loyalty and commitment to PSI. It will do its utmost to support Altamount Software GmbH in taking over the Mobility business unit completely.



The integration of PSI Transcom GmbH into the investment platform of the CHAPTERS Group opens up attractive new prospects for sustainable growth for customers and employees.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

Email: KPierschke@psi.de



