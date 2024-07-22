Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Porsche Automobil vz. Aktie [Valor: 4533730 / ISIN: DE000PAH0038]
EQS-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Confirmation of the forecast for the group result after tax 2024

Porsche Automobil vz.
41.33 CHF -1.12%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Confirmation of the forecast for the group result after tax 2024

23-Jul-2024 / 01:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (Porsche AG), Stuttgart, announced today that it has updated its forecast for the financial year 2024. Accordingly, Porsche AG now expects sales revenues of 39 billion euros to 40 billion euros for the full year 2024 (previously: 40 billion euros to 42 billion euros) and an operating return on sales of 14% to 15% (previously: 15% to 17%).

Due to Porsche Automobil Holding SE's (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, direct equity investment in Porsche AG of around 12.5%, the group result after tax of Porsche SE is influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and, thus by the result after tax at the level of Porsche AG Group.

Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, holds more than 75% of the subscribed capital of Porsche AG. Due to its equity investment in Volkswagen AG of around 31.9%, the group result after tax of Porsche SE is also significantly influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and, thus by the result after tax at the level of Volkswagen Group.

Irrespective of this, Porsche SE confirms its previously communicated earnings forecast. For the financial year 2024, the Porsche SE group result after tax is expected in a range of 3.5 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros. In addition, Porsche SE Group confirms the existing forecast for net debt in the range of 5.0 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros.

Contact:
Karsten Hoeldtke
Head of Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11023
karsten.hoeldtke@porsche-se.com


End of Inside Information

23-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11023
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038, XS2615940215 , XS2643320018, XS2643320109, XS2802891833, XS2802892054
WKN: PAH003
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1951513

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1951513  23-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

