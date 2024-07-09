|
09.07.2024 19:23:00
EQS-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the group result after tax 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, today announced that it is updating its forecast for the financial year 2024. Accordingly, Volkswagen AG now expects an operating return on sales of 6.5% to 7.0% for the full year 2024 (previously: 7.0% to 7.5%).
Due to its equity investment in Volkswagen AG of around 31.9%, the group result after tax of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE) is significantly influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and, thus by the group result after tax at the level of Volkswagen.
As a result, Porsche SE is adjusting its earnings forecast accordingly. For the financial year 2024, the group result after tax of Porsche SE is now to be expected in a range of 3.5 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros. Previously, the forecast for the group result after tax was between 3.8 billion euros and 5.8 billion euros.
The adjustment of the earnings forecast has no impact on the liquidity of Porsche SE. Therefore, Porsche SE Group confirms the existing forecast for net debt in the range of 5.0 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros.
Contact:
Karsten Hoeldtke
Head of Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11023
karsten.hoeldtke@porsche-se.com
End of Inside Information
09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 911-11023
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 911-11819
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
|Internet:
|www.porsche-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000PAH0038, XS2615940215 , XS2643320018, XS2643320109, XS2802891833, XS2802892054
|WKN:
|PAH003
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1942701
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1942701 09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
