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18.09.2026 17:18:03

EQS-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the adjusted group result after tax 2026

Porsche Automobil
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the adjusted group result after tax 2026

18-Sep-2026 / 17:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, today announced that it is updating its forecast for the financial year 2026. In terms of operating profit, Volkswagen AG now expects an operating return on sales of up to 1% (previously: 4% to 5.5%). This adjustment to the operating profit forecast is partly due to a non-cash impairment of goodwill amounting to approximately 6 billion euros, which is assigned to the operating segment Porsche within the Volkswagen Group.

Due to its equity investment in Volkswagen AG of around 31.9%, the adjusted group result after tax of Porsche SE is significantly influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and, thus by the result after tax at the level of Volkswagen Group.

As a result, Porsche SE is adjusting its earnings forecast accordingly. For the financial year 2026, Porsche SE still expects a positive adjusted group result after tax, which however is now expected in a range of minus 0.5 billion euros to plus 1.5 billion euros (previously: between 1.5 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros).

The non-cash impairment of approximately 6 billion euros at the Volkswagen Group level does not affect either the adjusted group result after tax or the group result after tax of Porsche SE, due to adjustments already made in previous years at the Porsche SE level.

The adjustment of the earnings forecast has no impact on the liquidity of Porsche SE Group. Therefore, Porsche SE confirms its forecast for the net debt of the Porsche SE Group as of 31 December 2026, which is expected to be between 4.7 billion euros and 5.2 billion euros.

Contact:
Karsten Hoeldtke
Head of Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11023
karsten.hoeldtke@porsche-se.com


End of Inside Information

18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11023
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038, XS2615940215 , XS2643320018, XS2643320109, XS2802891833, XS2802892054
WKN: PAH003
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27
EQS News ID: 2401704

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2401704  18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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