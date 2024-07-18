EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Changes in supervisory board and management board

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

PNE AG: Changes in supervisory board and management board



18-Jul-2024 / 17:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Changes in supervisory board and management board



The supervisory board of PNE AG has resolved today on a re-organization in connection with Markus Lesser leaving both as chairman and member of the management board on July 31, 2024. This entails the following changes:



Per Pedersen, chairman of the supervisory board, will permanently leave the supervisory board as of August 1, 2024 and will serve as interim chairman of the management board until at least March 31, 2025. Mr. Marc van’t Noordende will for the moment succeed him as chairman of the supervisory board until a substitute has been identified.



Furthermore, Mr. Roland Stanze, who already works at PNE AG, will join the management board as COO.



The search for a new permanent chairman of the management board is at an advanced stage. Mr. Pedersen, who already served on the management board previously, Mr. Wilbert as CFO and now also Mr. Stanze as COO will guarantee continuity until the joining of a new permanent chairman of the management board.



Contact:



PNE AG

Head of Investor Relations

Christopher Rodler

Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114

E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com



End of Inside Information

18-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

