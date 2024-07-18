|
18.07.2024 17:38:14
EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Changes in supervisory board and management board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in supervisory board and management board
The supervisory board of PNE AG has resolved today on a re-organization in connection with Markus Lesser leaving both as chairman and member of the management board on July 31, 2024. This entails the following changes:
Per Pedersen, chairman of the supervisory board, will permanently leave the supervisory board as of August 1, 2024 and will serve as interim chairman of the management board until at least March 31, 2025. Mr. Marc van’t Noordende will for the moment succeed him as chairman of the supervisory board until a substitute has been identified.
Furthermore, Mr. Roland Stanze, who already works at PNE AG, will join the management board as COO.
The search for a new permanent chairman of the management board is at an advanced stage. Mr. Pedersen, who already served on the management board previously, Mr. Wilbert as CFO and now also Mr. Stanze as COO will guarantee continuity until the joining of a new permanent chairman of the management board.
Contact:
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
