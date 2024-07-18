Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PNE Aktie
18.07.2024 17:38:14

EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Changes in supervisory board and management board

PNE
13.22 CHF 10.61%
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PNE AG: Changes in supervisory board and management board

18-Jul-2024 / 17:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes in supervisory board and management board

The supervisory board of PNE AG has resolved today on a re-organization in connection with Markus Lesser leaving both as chairman and member of the management board on July 31, 2024. This entails the following changes:

Per Pedersen, chairman of the supervisory board, will permanently leave the supervisory board as of August 1, 2024 and will serve as interim chairman of the management board until at least March 31, 2025. Mr. Marc van’t Noordende will for the moment succeed him as chairman of the supervisory board until a substitute has been identified.

Furthermore, Mr. Roland Stanze, who already works at PNE AG, will join the management board as COO.

The search for a new permanent chairman of the management board is at an advanced stage. Mr. Pedersen, who already served on the management board previously, Mr. Wilbert as CFO and now also Mr. Stanze as COO will guarantee continuity until the joining of a new permanent chairman of the management board.

Contact:

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com


End of Inside Information

18-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1949485

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1949485  18-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

