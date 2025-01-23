EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary key figures for the 2024 financial year, Gottfried Neumeister to become CEO

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’265 0.5%  SPI 16’336 0.4%  Dow 44’522 0.8%  DAX 21’412 0.7%  Euro 0.9457 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’218 0.2%  Gold 2’756 0.0%  Bitcoin 95’734 1.9%  Dollar 0.9063 0.0%  Öl 78.7 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842
Top News
dormakaba-Aktie wird in Berenbergs Top-Picks aufgenommen - Transformationsprogramm im Fokus
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Preisanstieg des Tesla Model 3 in China
Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.ch?
Ausblick: Ericsson legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Microsoft-Aktie unter Druck: KI-Assistent ChatGPT nach Störung wieder in Betrieb
Suche...

Pierer Mobility Aktie [Valor: 41860974 / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.01.2025 18:42:28

EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary key figures for the 2024 financial year, Gottfried Neumeister to become CEO

Pierer Mobility
15.72 CHF 2.91%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Personnel
PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary key figures for the 2024 financial year, Gottfried Neumeister to become CEO

23-Jan-2025 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Wels, 23 January 2025

 

PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary key figures for the 2024 financial year, Gottfried Neumeister to become CEO

 

  • Revenue: around EUR 1.9 billion (-29%)
  • Sales of motorcycles (to dealers): 292,497 motorcycles (-21%)
  • Negative EBITDA due to operating losses and allowances
  • Sustained strong end customer demand (retail)
  • Stock reduction in full swing
  • Stefan Pierer hands over CEO role to Gottfried Neumeister

 

Preliminary key financial figures 2024

From today's perspective, the PIERER Mobility Group expects consolidated revenue of around EUR 1.9 billion in 2024 (previous year: around EUR 2.7 billion). This corresponds to a decrease of around 29% compared to the 2023 financial year.

 

Due to a significant reduction in operating performance and one-off restructuring expenses, the Executive Board anticipates a negative EBITDA (result from operating activities before depreciation and amortization) of around EUR 300 million for the 2024 financial year (before necessary allowances as part of the restructuring process). Expected impairments on intangible assets and goodwill will have an additional negative impact on EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes). Free cash flow will amount to a high negative triple-digit million figure. As a result, net debt is also expected to increase further in the second half of 2024.

 

Far-reaching restructuring measures

The 2024 financial year was characterized by far-reaching restructuring measures. To date, a total of more than 1,800 employees have been cut across the Group. In addition, production output was deliberately curtailed to reduce the number of motorcycles held by dealers and importers.

 

By reducing the production volume to around 230,000 motorcycles (-26% compared to 2023), global inventories were relieved by around 40,000 units (-18%). This represents an important first step in the restructuring plan.

 

Declining sales (to dealers), continued strong end customer demand (retail)

In the 2024 financial year, the Group sold 292,497 motorcycles (of which around 60,000 were sold via its Indian partner Bajaj), around 21% fewer than in the previous year (372,511 motorcycles). Around 110,000 motorcycles were sold on the European market. Europe thus accounted for 38% of Group sales; North America accounted for 24%, India and Indonesia (via partner Bajaj) for 21% and the remaining sales countries for 17%.

 

On a positive note, demand from consumers was strong. Distributors and dealers sold around 268,000 motorcycles to retail customers, the same level as last year. This demonstrates the continued high level of trust that dealers and consumers place in the company. Recent racing successes have confirmed this confidence. With three consecutive victories in the Enduro World Championship, two Supercross season openers and the first Dakar Rally win across all major motorcycle categories, the 2025 motorsport season has got off to a successful start.

 

In the Bicycle segment, the Group sold 106,311 electric bikes and bicycles (previous year: 155,859), which corresponds to a decline of around 32%. This decline in sales resulted from the sale of the R Raymon brand.

 

Stefan Pierer hands over CEO role to Gottfried Neumeister

Stefan Pierer will hand over the role of CEO of PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG to Gottfried Neumeister and will continue to support him as Co-CEO during the restructuring process.

 

Financial calendar

Due to the ongoing reorganization proceedings of the main Group company KTM AG, PIERER Mobility AG will probably publish its annual financial report 2024 in the second half of April 2025. Accordingly, the 28th Annual General Meeting and all related dates will also be postponed. As soon as the exact dates are available, they will be updated on the website https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/financial-calendar.

 

 

For further information:

Investor Relations

Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné-Bellér

Tel: +43 676 4140945 or +43 676 4093711

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: https://www.pierermobility.com

 

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; security number (Switzerland): 41860974; securities code: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI



End of Inside Information

23-Jan-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2073839

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2073839  23-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073839&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxussektor - Bessere Zeiten? / Holcim - Abspaltung schreitet voran
09:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.01.2025
08:20 Vontobel bietet Renditeoptimierungsprodukte auf Sunrise Communications AG an
08:01 Höhenflug hält an
22.01.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’721.72 19.88 U4B7SU
Short 13’020.60 13.29 HSSM6U
Short 13’465.88 8.96 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’265.40 23.01.2025 17:31:30
Long 11’720.00 19.55
Long 11’475.08 13.97 B2SSCU
Long 10’938.99 8.73 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street Pepe: Interesse bleibt ungebrochen
Bitcoin Reserve: Wie hoch steigt der Preis, wenn Trump beginnt, die strategische Bitcoin Reserve aufzubauen?
Softbank-Aktie und Oracle-Aktie beflügelt: OpenAI möchte mit Partnern Milliarden in KI-Rechenzentren stecken
Schaeffler-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Schaeffler schlechter als erwartet
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
TUI-Aktie in Rot: Verdi-Warnstreiks bei TUIfly möglich
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktie tiefer: Unicredit-Chef sieht bis Jahresende Klarheit in Commerzbank-Frage
Tempus AI-Aktie im Rallymodus: Darum hebt das Investment von Cathie Wood aktuell ab
Netflix-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Umsatz und Gewinn übertreffen die Erwartungen
PUMA-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Unteres Ende der EBIT-Prognose erreicht

Top-Rankings

KW 3: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten