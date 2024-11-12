|
12.11.2024 20:42:53
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Far-reaching restructuring and additional liquidity requirement at KTM AG
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Liquidity Problem
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Wels, November 12, 2024
PIERER Mobility AG: Far-reaching restructuring and additional liquidity requirement at KTM AG
In the course of liquidity planning for the 2025 financial year, PIERER Mobility AG has to cover additional liquidity requirements at the level of KTM AG. As of June 30, 2024, the KTM AG Group was responsible for more than 95% of PIERER Mobility AG's revenue.
Ongoing discussions with core shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG and major financial creditors of KTM AG on financial restructuring
The Executive Board is currently working on securing the financing of KTM AG, in particular on a bridge financing in the three-digit million range. To this end, discussions are ongoing both with the core shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG and with existing financial creditors. The aim is to agree a standstill agreement with the financial creditors involved for the duration of these discussions as basis for the financial restructuring.
The negotiations and discussions are currently at an early stage. It is therefore not yet possible to make any concrete statements about the outcome of the negotiations, the conditions and the size of an additional financing.
Far-reaching restructuring necessary at KTM AG level
In addition to securing liquidity, the Executive Board is endeavouring to put KTM AG back on a stable operational and financial basis. Against the backdrop of a challenging economic environment, an even more far-reaching operational restructuring is being driven forward with the aim of reducing inventories at both KTM AG and the dealer level to an economically sustainable level by significantly reducing production volumes. Furthermore, overheads are also to be significantly reduced once again.
The aim is to stabilize costs and sales at a redimensioned level from the 2025 financial year and thus create the basis for sustainable competitiveness and profitability.
Further information will be published in due course.
Legal notice
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné-Bellér
Tel: +43 676 4140945 respectively +43 676 4093711
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; security number (Switzerland): 41860974; securities code: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI
End of Inside Information
12-Nov-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2028485
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2028485 12-Nov-2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)
|
20:42
|EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Tiefgreifende Restrukturierung und zusätzlicher Liquiditätsbedarf in der KTM AG (EQS Group)
|
20:42
|EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Far-reaching restructuring and additional liquidity requirement at KTM AG (EQS Group)
|
11.11.24
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
11.11.24
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI am Montagmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
11.11.24
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: SPI legt zum Start des Montagshandels zu (finanzen.ch)
|
08.11.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SPI präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
05.11.24
|SPI-Titel Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries) von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.24
|SIX-Handel SPI fällt letztendlich (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.
🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX letztlich tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächeln -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten am Dienstag deutliche Verluste. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten tiefer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}