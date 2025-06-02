EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel

PIERER Mobility AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board



Wels, June 2, 2025

As part of the realignment of the PIERER Mobility Group, the Supervisory Board members Stephan Zöchling (Chairman), Rajiv Bajaj (Deputy Chairman) and Friedrich Roithner will resign from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2025 following the successful restructuring of the KTM companies.

At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2025, Dinesh Thapar (CFO of Bajaj Auto Limited) as well as the lawyers Ernst Chalupsky and Ewald Oberhammer will stand for election to the Supervisory Board of PIERER Mobility AG.

