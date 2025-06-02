|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
02.06.2025 22:42:14
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Wels, June 2, 2025
PIERER Mobility AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board
As part of the realignment of the PIERER Mobility Group, the Supervisory Board members Stephan Zöchling (Chairman), Rajiv Bajaj (Deputy Chairman) and Friedrich Roithner will resign from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2025 following the successful restructuring of the KTM companies.
At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2025, Dinesh Thapar (CFO of Bajaj Auto Limited) as well as the lawyers Ernst Chalupsky and Ewald Oberhammer will stand for election to the Supervisory Board of PIERER Mobility AG.
Legal notice
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné Bellér
Tel: +43 676 4140945 or +43 676 4093711
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI
End of Inside Information
02-Jun-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2149196
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2149196 02-Jun-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)
|
02.06.25
|Pierer Mobility schlägt drei neue Mitglieder für den Verwaltungsrat vor (AWP)
|
02.06.25
|EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
02.06.25
|EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
28.05.25
|Pierer Mobility-Aktie unter Druck: Pierer Mobility rechnet für 2025 mit Umsatzrückgang (AWP)
|
28.05.25
|EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
28.05.25
|EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
28.05.25
|EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
28.05.25
|EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)