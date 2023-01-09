EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Another record year in 2022 and positive outlook for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Forecast

PIERER Mobility AG: Another record year in 2022 and positive outlook for 2023



09-Jan-2023 / 18:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Wels, January 9, 2023

Revenues FY 2022 between EUR 2,420 und 2,435 million (+19%)

Sales: 375,612 motorcycles (+13%)

Sales: 118.427 E-Bicycles & Bicycles (+15%)

Expected EBIT margin between 9 and 10 per cent

Positive outlook for 2023

Another record year in 2022

The Executive Board expects revenues in the 2022 financial year to be between EUR 2,420 million and EUR 2,435 million, which corresponds to an increase of around 19 percent compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the Executive Board expects an EBIT-margin between 9 and 10 percent (previous EBIT-margin guidance 2022: 8 to 10%).

With 375,612 motorcycles sold in the 2022 financial year (previous year: 332,881), PIERER Mobility achieved its 12th record year in a row with a sales increase of around 13%. In Europe, the sales volume was around 130,000 motorcycles and around two thirds of the motorcycles (approx. 245,000) were sold in the markets outside Europe, and here in particular in North America, India and Australia.

In addition, the Bicycle Division achieved sales growth of more than 15% and sold 118,427 e-bicycles & bicycles (previous year: 102,753).

The preliminary key figures of the PIERER Mobility Group for the 2022 financial year will be published on January 31, 2023.

Positive outlook for 2023

PIERER Mobility AG announces its earnings forecast for the 2023 financial year.

In the 2023 financial year, the PIERER Mobility Group will continue to focus on growth in all core areas, both motorcycles and (E-)bicycles. The Executive Board expects sales growth between 6 and 10% with an EBIT margin of 8 to 10%.

About the Group

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europes leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles and R Raymon complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars.

