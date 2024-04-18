Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PharmaSGP Aktie [Valor: 55294050 / ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5]
EQS-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE proposes an increased dividend of EUR 1.36 per share for 2023

PharmaSGP
EQS-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Dividend
PharmaSGP Holding SE proposes an increased dividend of EUR 1.36 per share for 2023

18-Apr-2024 / 20:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

PharmaSGP Holding SE proposes an increased dividend of EUR 1.36 per share for 2023

Gräfelfing, April 18, 2024 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN DE000A2P4LJ5) will propose to this year's Annual General Meeting of the company a one-time increased dividend of EUR 1.36 per dividend-bearing share for the past financial year (previous year: EUR 0.49). Excluding treasury shares, this corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 16,320,000.00 or around 99.5% of the consolidated net income for 2023 (previous year: EUR 5,875,241.12 or 49.2% of the consolidated net income for 2022). This was decided today by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. For the future, the company intends to return to its previous dividend policy, according to which the distribution is generally between 30% and 50% of the consolidated net income.

  

##### End of the ad hoc announcement ####

 

Contact:
cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49-611-20585528
Email: ir@pharmasgp.com
 



End of Inside Information

18-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
E-mail: ir@pharmasgp.com
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5
WKN: A2P4LJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1883863

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1883863  18-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

