EQS-Adhoc: pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG signs letter of intent to gradually acquire a company with 25 sports betting shops

29.12.2023 13:35:49
pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG signs letter of intent to gradually acquire a company with 25 sports betting shops
EQS-Ad-hoc: pferdewetten.de AG / Key word(s): Investment/Expansion
Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (ad hoc announcement)
pferdewetten.de AG signs letter of intent to gradually acquire a company with 25 sports betting shops
Düsseldorf, 29 December 2023
SW Shops GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of pferdewetten.de AG, today signed a letter of intent with a renowned company in the German sports betting industry to further expand its sports betting retail business by acquiring 25 retail shops, which are to be operated under the sportwetten.de license from 1 April 2024.
The acquisition will take place in two stages via a newly founded company, in which SW Shops GmbH will initially hold a 30% stake. The remaining 70% will be acquired by the end of 2026 at the latest. The purchase price amounts to around EUR 6.3 million for the first 30% of the shares. The purchase price for the remaining 70% will be determined retrospectively based on the earnings generated in the 2026 financial year (earn-out). SW Shops GmbH expects an EBITDA of around EUR 3.5 million p.a. following the complete takeover of the company.
It has also been agreed that the renowned business partner will set up further shops in a second company, which SW Shops GmbH will acquire at the end of 2026. A notarized purchase agreement is expected to be concluded in January 2024.
Notifying person:
Pierre Hofer, Executive Board
