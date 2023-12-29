Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pferdewetten.de Aktie [Valor: 49648378 / ISIN: DE000A2YN777]
29.12.2023 13:35:49

EQS-Adhoc: pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG signs letter of intent to gradually acquire a company with 25 sports betting shops

Pferdewetten.de
18.08 CHF -9.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: pferdewetten.de AG / Key word(s): Investment/Expansion
pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG signs letter of intent to gradually acquire a company with 25 sports betting shops

29-Dec-2023 / 13:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (ad hoc announcement)

 

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

 

 

pferdewetten.de AG signs letter of intent to gradually acquire a company with 25 sports betting shops

 

Düsseldorf, 29 December 2023

 

SW Shops GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of pferdewetten.de AG, today signed a letter of intent with a renowned company in the German sports betting industry to further expand its sports betting retail business by acquiring 25 retail shops, which are to be operated under the sportwetten.de license from 1 April 2024.

 

The acquisition will take place in two stages via a newly founded company, in which SW Shops GmbH will initially hold a 30% stake. The remaining 70% will be acquired by the end of 2026 at the latest. The purchase price amounts to around EUR 6.3 million for the first 30% of the shares. The purchase price for the remaining 70% will be determined retrospectively based on the earnings generated in the 2026 financial year (earn-out). SW Shops GmbH expects an EBITDA of around EUR 3.5 million p.a. following the complete takeover of the company.

 

It has also been agreed that the renowned business partner will set up further shops in a second company, which SW Shops GmbH will acquire at the end of 2026. A notarized purchase agreement is expected to be concluded in January 2024.

 

 

Notifying person:

Pierre Hofer, Executive Board

 

 

Contact

pferdewetten.de AG

Phone: +49 (0) 211 781 782 10

E-mail: ir@pferdewetten.de

 

Investor Relations:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Frank Ostermair

Phone: +49 (0) 89 8896906 14

E-mail: frank.ostermair@better-orange.de

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer

 

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of pferdewetten.de AG in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of pferdewetten.de AG referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ”Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither pferdewetten.de AG nor any other party to the transaction described herein intends to register any securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement. The securities may not be offered in any jurisdiction under circumstances that would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering materials relating to the securities in such jurisdiction.

 

Subject to certain exemptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or benefit of, residents of Australia, Canada or Japan.

 

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. pferdewetten.de AG assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.



End of Inside Information

29-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2 11 / 7817820
Fax: +49 (0)2 11 / 78178299
E-mail: verwaltung@pferdewetten.de
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag
ISIN: DE000A2YN777
WKN: A2YN77
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1805969

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1805969  29-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1805969&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

