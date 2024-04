EQS-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Consensual termination with the Chairwoman of the Management Board Dr. Britta Giesen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Consensual termination with the Chairwoman of the Management Board Dr. Britta Giesen



09-Apr-2024 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc Release Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Consensual termination with the Chairwoman of the Management Board Dr. Britta Giesen Asslar, 9 April 2024 The Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") has agreed today with the Chairwoman of the Management Board, Dr. Britta Giesen (CEO), to terminate her management contract by mutual consent as of the end of 9 April 2024. Dr Britta Giesen resigned from her position as a member and Chairwoman of the Management Board today with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr Britta Giesen for her services to Pfeiffer Vacuum and her commitment.

Contact:

Heide Erickson

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Berliner Strasse 43

35614 Asslar

T +49 6441 802-1360

M +49 162 2022573

F +49 6441 802-1365

heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.com

