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Pentixapharm Aktie 138581166 / DE000A40AEG0

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27.07.2026 20:40:54

EQS-Adhoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG completes rights offering and private placement with significant oversubscription generating gross proceeds of approx. EUR 20.4 Million already today

Pentixapharm
1.91 EUR -4.98%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Pentixapharm Holding AG completes rights offering and private placement with significant oversubscription generating gross proceeds of approx. EUR 20.4 Million already today

27-Jul-2026 / 20:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pentixapharm Holding AG completes rights offering and private placement with significant oversubscription generating gross proceeds of approx. EUR 20.4 Million already today

 

Pentixapharm Holding AG has successfully completed the capital increase announced on 1 July 2026. The private placement which was conducted subsequent to the rights offering was substantially oversubscribed so that all 11,020,221 new shares were placed with existing shareholders and new investors.

The share capital will therefore be increased to EUR 35,815,689 upon registration of the implementation of the capital increase. The Company will receive gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 20.4 million. After deducting estimated transaction costs, this results in net issue proceeds of approximately EUR 19.65 million.

The Company intends to use the net issue proceeds in particular to finance key steps of the PANDA Phase 3 trial as well as further corporate development and expansion into the US market. A further portion of the net issue proceeds will be used for continued preparation of clinical development activities and to strengthen the Company’s manufacturing and supply infrastructure. This is intended to support the late-stage clinical development of the Company's programs and further build the foundation for potential future commercialization. In addition, the Company intends to use the proceeds to further develop its CXCR4-based theranostic platform, including PentixaTher in hematology-oncology indications. Finally, the proceeds are to be used to strengthen the equity base as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital beyond the first quarter of 2027.

27 July 2026
Pentixapharm Holding AG, Berlin
The Management Board

 

 



End of Inside Information

27-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Strasse 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36
EQS News ID: 2372300

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2372300  27-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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