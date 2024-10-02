Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Novem Gruppe Aktie [Valor: 112575197 / ISIN: LU2356314745]
02.10.2024 19:15:38

EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Potential delisting acquisition offer for the shares and potential delisting

Novem Gruppe
6.34 EUR 15.69%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Novem Group S.A.: Potential delisting acquisition offer for the shares and potential delisting

02-Oct-2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A.: Potential delisting acquisition offer for the shares and potential delisting

Luxembourg, 02 October 2024 – An entity affiliated with the main shareholder, Automotive Investments (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., of Novem Group S.A. (“Novem”), has informed Novem that it is contemplated to make a public delisting acquisition offer to Novem’s shareholders and to have the shares of Novem (ISIN LU2356314745) delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange thereafter.

Whether and, if so, when a delisting acquisition offer and delisting will be implemented has not yet been decided. A potential delisting requires approvals of Novem’s Management Board and Supervisory Board, which have not yet been obtained. Novem will provide further information to the capital market once a decision has been made.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Mareike Völker Isabel Henninger
Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 174 940 9955
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  


End of Inside Information

02-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2000961

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2000961  02-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2000961&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

